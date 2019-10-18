Elon Musk, who claims he’s low on cash, recently sold his LA mansion for nearly $4 million — and that was just one of several properties he owns in the area. Take a look inside his real-estate portfolio.

source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Filings by the lawyer for the plaintiff in a recent defamation lawsuit against Elon Musk say Musk testified that he’s “financially illiquid,” despite the Tesla CEO’s multi-billionaire status, Business Insider’s Mark Matousek reported.

Incidentally, Business Insider’s Graham Rapier previously reported that Musk sold a home he owned in late August – and that was just one of several properties he reportedly owns in southern California, per Variety.

At one point, Musk owned at least four properties worth over $70 million across the larger Los Angeles area, Business Insider previously reported. And like many ultra-wealthy Americans, he’s recently put some property up for sale, too – like the four-bedroom, three-bath home overlooking LA he bought in 2013 for his now ex-wife Talulah Riley.

Keep reading to take a look inside Musk’s real-estate portfolio.

At one point, Elon Musk owned several properties collectively worth over $70 million across the greater Los Angeles area.

Musk bought his first piece of Bel-Air real estate in late 2012.

The Tesla CEO started off by renting the house in 2010; he lived there with his five sons.

He later purchased the mansion for $17 million.

The house has 20,248 square feet of space divided into different wings, with a total of seven bedrooms.

The kitchen features a brick ceiling.

The backyard has a pool …

… a tennis court …

… and a view of the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club. The house also has a gym and a wine cellar.

Musk bought the ranch house across the street from the mansion for $6.75 million in October 2013.

Beloved actor Gene Wilder lived there for over 30 years until 2007.

Musk uses the house as a private school for his children, per Variety. And in a 2015 interview with Vogue, the billionaire CEO described it as “like a little schoolhouse on the prairie, except in Bel-Air on a golf course.”

The tech mogul also previously owned this “boomerang-shaped house” in Brentwood, California, about 15 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. He paid just under $3.7 million for it in 2014, per the Variety-owned real-estate site Dirt.

That house is surrounded by privacy hedges for security …

… but has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout to let the light in.

He sold the house for $4 million in late August 2019, Business Insider previously reported.

Musk bought another Bel-Air mansion while it was still under construction for $24.25 million in 2016, Variety reported that year.

Notably, Musk doesn’t appear to own a house near the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. He has previously said that he slept on a couch or the floor of a conference room during busy production periods.

