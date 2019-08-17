Elon Musk makes good on promise to create T-shirts backing his idea to nuke Mars

caption SpaceX founder Elon Musk. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Elon Musk has created two T-shirts supporting his idea to drop nuclear bombs on Mars.

Musk dusted off his theory on nuking Mars on Friday, which he hopes will make the surface of the red planet habitable for humans.

The science of nuking Mars isn’t watertight, however.

Elon Musk has made good on his promise to create T-shirts supporting his idea to drop nuclear bombs on Mars.

The billionaire tech executive on Saturday tweeted an image of the T-shirts, which contain the slogan “NUKE MARS,” and linked off to the SpaceX shop, where they are already being sold.

“Nuking Mars one T-shirt at a time,” Musk tweeted. Earlier, Musk tweeted an account posing as the red planet:

Trust me, it will be ???????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019

The T-shirts represent Musk doubling down on a theory he first posited in 2015. He wants to fire nuclear weapons at Mars’ poles with the aim of terraforming it – that is, making the surface habitable for humans.

The goal would be to vaporize the water currently trapped in ice at Mars’ poles, releasing CO2 into the atmosphere and therefore engineering a greenhouse effect on the planet.

Musk hopes that this will help with his long-held ambition to colonize Mars. The science of nuking Mars isn’t watertight, however. In 2018, two researchers from the universities of Colorado and Northern Arizona explored the possibility of using CO2 to terraform Mars, and concluded it wouldn’t be possible with today’s technology.