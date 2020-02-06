Elon Musk shared a crude meme of a man with one extremely strong arm and made a dad joke about masturbation

caption Elon Musk. source Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a crude meme showing a man with a very strong right arm, titled: “PornHub awards first user to reach one million videos watched.”

The masturbation joke was already there, but Musk went right ahead and added: “Guess he’s not left-handed.”

His followers appeared to respond with disbelief at the fact that a multibillionaire tech CEO would be posting memes like this.

The photo appears to be actually of Matthias Schlitte, a professional arm wrestler, at the World Arm Wrestling Cup.

The photo appears to be of Matthias Schlitte, a professional German arm wrestler who was born with a genetic defect that makes his right arm bone look much larger than his left, according to ESPN.

He has been referred to as the “real life Hellboy” or “real life Popeye” in the past.

The photo appears to be from the World Arm Wrestling Cup in Zagreb, Croatia, where he came in second place in 2015 and 2016, according to his website.

By October 2018, that picture had been turned into a meme about masturbation on sites like 9gag and Reddit.

Musk’s followers seemed to have appreciated Thursday’s joke, nonetheless, with people reacting with disbelief that a tech multibillionaire would be tweeting out masturbation memes.

this is literally the same guy who created the coolest electric cars on the planet and i will never be over it https://t.co/MlJzHZ3kKu — ???????????????????? | ????EVOLUTION TOUR???? (@VlTAVlXEN) February 6, 2020

The dream to be Elon Musk is posting memes, actualize crazy ideas into reality and watch tons of Anime. Yes I'll be that kind of CEO someday https://t.co/mRYJVZtc7o — Arif Fajar Sulistyo (@AFS__22) February 6, 2020

As of Thursday, Musk – who runs Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company – is estimated to be worth $37.7 billion, according to Forbes. In 2019, the magazine listed him as the 40th richest man in the world.

Earlier this month he released his first EDM track – “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” – which was streamed 2.6 million times in less than a week, and has made it into SoundCloud’s top ten most popular tracks.