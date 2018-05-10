Elon Musk says the Model S and Model X will soon get a long-awaited feature that the Model 3 already has

caption Elon Musk said Model S and Model X owners will be able to use their phones as keys. source Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Best Events

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Model S and Model X will soon get a long-awaited feature that was introduced in the Model 3.

“Hey@elonmuskit would be great to use a Bluetooth phone for key on the MS similar to M3, is it likely? I just took delivery with all the new hardware,” he wrote.

“Yeah, we will add that as a feature,” he wrote.

“All X & S will soon work with no key if your phone pairs w Bluetooth, signal strength is high & you enable feature,” he wrote in another tweet.

Currently, Model S and Model X owners use car-shaped key fobs or an app on their smartphones to open and lock the vehicles. Model 3 owners can use either a key card or a smartphone with Bluetooth without opening an app. Once a phone has been authenticated with a key card, owners can lock and unlock their vehicles without removing the phone from their pocket or purse.

Musk frequently uses Twitter to announce upcoming features or updates to Tesla’s vehicles. Recently, Musk has used the platform to discuss his conduct on Tesla’s controversial first-quarter earnings call.

During the call, Musk refused to answer what he called “boring, bonehead,” questions from Wall Street analysts, a move that shocked observers. Two days after the call, Musk criticized the two questions he rejected, but said he should have answered them.

“Once they were on the call, I should have answered their questions live. It was foolish of me to ignore them,” he wrote.