Elon Musk now says he’s starting a candy company, and he’s ‘super super serious’ about it

Billionaire technoprenuer Elon Musk just made a pretty sweet announcement: He’s starting a candy company.

Yes, that’s right. Musk posted on his Twitter page in the wee hours of Sunday (May 6) morning that the supposed candy company is “going to be amazing”, even dismissing any notion that this might be one of his occasional attempts of humour.

I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

I am super super serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

The tweet has gone on to amass over 227,000 likes and almost 40,000 retweets at the time of writing.

One Twitter user also urged him to “just make Westworld real” because as the user claims, nobody wants candy, electric cars or rockets but Musk swiftly shut him down.

Stop making all this boring garbage Just make Westworld real God dammit. We don’t want candy We don’t want battery powered cars We don’t want rockets We want God damn Westworld — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 5, 2018

What do you think we’re living in? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

It didn’t end there.

Musk was on a roll of sorts and continued making multiple posts on the topic, to fish for ideas as well as to troll fellow billionaire Warren Buffet.

And that was when readers finally got the context of his candy company rant.

It just occurred to me that the plot of Willy Wonka is really messed up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

Cryptocandy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

Then I’m going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018

Warren Buffett is huge in candy. It’s actually true. https://t.co/UqzIxPGCM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018

Saying you like “moats” is just a nice way of saying you like oligopolies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2018

Turns out, Buffet had told Musk (as a word of advice) to stay away from See’s Candies at the annual Berkshire Hathway meeting on Saturday.

See’s Candies is owned by Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The renowned investor had been responding to a shareholder’s question about whether he agreed with Musk’s views about economic “moats”, which is a term Buffet himself coined in 1999, reported Fortune magazine.

The term refers to a company’s wide competitive advantages.

Days earlier, Musk had told analysts that he thinks “moats are lame”, when speaking about Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call.

All bets are off the table if Musk is really serious about a candy company but the latest string of Twitter posts comes on the heels of his “cyborg dragon” announcement late last month.

And who can forget his flamethrower project – which actually materialised – in which he went on to sell 17,500 units in under a week, making $8.75 million dollars (S$11.7 million) in the process.