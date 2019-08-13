Elon Musk was photographed next to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell at an Oscars after-party in 2014

caption Musk and Maxwell were photographed at an Oscars after-party hosted by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood. source Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images

Though a spokesperson for Elon Musk denied to Business Insider that the Tesla exec ever had Jeffrey Epstein advise on anything, Musk has been photographed next to Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite who’s been characterized in multiple reports as the financier’s madam.

Musk and Maxwell were photographed at an Oscars after-party hosted by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014, in West Hollywood.

This was six years after Epstein pled guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in South Florida.

Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s former girlfriend, is accused in legal documents and media reports of helping Epstein find his victims, Business Insider previously found.

The Oscars party was studded with stars: Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Judith Hill, Lupita Nyong’o, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Vergara, Anne Hathaway, Andy Samberg, Channing Tatum, and Jenna Dewan-Tatum were also guests at the party, photos of the event on Getty Images show.

Times reporter James B. Stewart interviewed Epstein about his relationship with Musk in August 2018, the Times reported Monday. At the time, Musk was rumored to have hired Epstein to advise the embattled CEO on Tesla’s search for a new chairman, according to The New York Times. A settlement with the SEC forced Musk to abandon the role, Business Insider previously reported.

According to the Times, Epstein told Stewart in 2018 that he had promised to keep his work for Tesla private because of his prior conviction. Epstein also warned that both Musk and Tesla would deny their connection to Epstein if it ever became public.

A former financier, Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking on July 6. He died in custody in an apparent suicide on August 10. Epstein had already served a 13-month prison sentence in Florida after pleading guilty to charges of solicitation.

Musk has confirmed crossing paths with Epstein at least once. Musk, Epstein, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were all guests at a dinner hosted by LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman sometime after Epstein was released from jail in 2008.

