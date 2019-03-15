Elon Musk praises Tesla’s rivals for finally building electric cars

- Elon Musk, who famously open-sourced all of Tesla’s patents, praised his competitors for their progress on electric vehicles.
- At Tesla’s Model Y unveiling on Thursday, Musk shared examples of how skeptical some media outlets were years ago.
- Ford, Volkswagen, Porsche and more traditional automakers have all announced electric models in the years since – and Elon Musk isn’t scared of the competition.
Elon Musk has long been outspoken in his mission to advance electric transportation, regardless of who wins the race.
On Thursday, Musk even went so far as to praise many of his competitors that are finally embracing electric vehicles, starting with a look back at how Tesla was originally covered by some news outlets.
“These are some of the comments from back then,” Musk told a packed house of Wall Street analysts, investors, journalists, and other Tesla fans. “The internet is forever,” he joked, adding that “people said ‘you’re a fraud.’ Okay, well you can drive that fraud.”
Here were the examples he gave:
“Now, things have changed,” Musk said. “Our goal all along has been to get the rest of the car industry to go all electric. We open sourced our patents. It’s extremely rewarding to see that the rest of the industry is going electric.”
He then followed up with more recent press clippings, and it’s easy to see how drastically the tone has changed:
“Where will Tesla be in 10 years? Mars,” Musk said. “We will be driving a Tesla on mars. I think we actually could.”
