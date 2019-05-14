A major new post-apocalyptic video game has an Elon Musk Easter egg hidden inside — see if you can spot it

- A new video game set in the post-apocalypse, “Rage 2,” features an homage to billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
- The homage features an eccentric man named “Elton Tusk” who has transferred his consciousness into a computer – a concept referred to as “transhumanism” that real-life Musk has repeatedly discussed, and even invested in with his company, Neuralink.
- “I am in the system. I have transcended my mortal form. My mind is infinite! … Please don’t hurt me,” Tusk says in the game.
