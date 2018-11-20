Elon Musk just announced a new name for the 387-foot-long SpaceX rocket he wants to send to Mars

caption Elon Musk in front of a SpaceX mock-up of the Starship. source SpaceX; NASA; Mark Brake/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

SpaceX has long been touting a rocket in the works that wants to be the first to put people on Mars, and all that hype now comes with a new name.

Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, took to Twitter late Monday night to reveal the new name of the 387-foot SpaceX rocket. Up until now, the rocket has been operating under the name Big Falcon Rocket – dubbed BFR, and also referred to by many (including Musk) as the “Big F—–g Rocket.”

But now, the rocket is named Starship.

The spacecraft technically consists of two parts: the spaceship that holds people and cargo, called Starship, and the booster that launches the rocket to Mars, called Super Heavy.

Technically, two parts: Starship is the spaceship/upper stage & Super Heavy is the rocket booster needed to escape Earth’s deep gravity well (not needed for other planets or moons) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2018

SpaceX’s BFR project has made headlines for what Musk sees as the rocket’s end goal: to eventually bring humans to Mars. Last month, Musk said in an interview that SpaceX is eyeing 2024 for the launch.

Read more: Elon Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch people to Mars within 6 years – here’s the full timeline of his plans to colonize the red planet

Final designs for the rocket, released in September, present a fully reusable booster and fully reusable spaceship, designed to hold 100 people or 150 tons of cargo. Musk estimates the rocket will cost between $2 billion and $10 billion to create.

caption The planned dimensions of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster. source Olivia Reaney/Business Insider

To help understand the magnitude of what Musk and his thousands of employees at SpaceX are trying to accomplish, Business Insider created an interactive size-comparison graphic.

Next to the rendering of the rocket shown below, you’ll see a series of familiar objects at the rocket’s base. (Some are so small that you may have to scroll down a bit.) Toggle through the 20 comparisons by clicking “next” or “back” to get a sense of the rocket’s scale: