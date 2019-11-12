Elon Musk just revealed the location of Tesla’s next factory

Tesla’s next factory will be located near Berlin, Germany, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday during an award show hosted by the German automotive publication Auto Bild.

The European factory would be Tesla’s fourth, following facilities in Nevada, California, New York, and China.

In October, Tesla said it expects to make both its Model 3 sedan and upcoming Model Y SUV at its European factory, which will being production in 2021. The company has also said that all future factories will make both vehicles and batteries.

Tesla began trial production at its Shanghai factory in October and expects to start making vehicles intended for customers at the facility before the end of this year. Building factories outside of the US is a major piece of Tesla’s plan to grow into a mass-market automaker, as doing so will both expand Tesla’s production capabilities and decrease shipping costs to international customers.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct message.