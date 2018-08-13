Elon Musk reveals new details about taking Tesla private, says he thought tweeting announcement was ‘the right and fair thing to do’

caption On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained his controversial tweet from last week. source Mark Brake / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed why he used the phrase “funding secured” in a controversial tweet he sent on Tuesday.

In a blog post on Tesla‘s website posted on Monday, Musk said he used the phrase “funding secured” because he believed there was “no question” Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would provide funding for a deal to convert Tesla into a private company after a July 31 meeting with the fund’s managing director.

Musk said he is in discussions with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and other investors and plans to fund most of a potential take-private deal with equity rather than debt, since he does not want to increase Tesla’s debt load.

Musk also said he estimates that around two-thirds of the shares owned by current Tesla shareholders would be converted into shares in a private Tesla, were a deal to go through.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed why he used the phrase “funding secured” in a controversial tweet he sent on Tuesday.

Musk said in the tweet that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 per share and implied that he had the funding in place to do so, pending a shareholder vote.

In a blog post on Tesla’s website posted on Monday, Musk said he used the phrase “funding secured” because he believed there was “no question” Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would provide funding for a deal to convert Tesla into a private company after a July 31 meeting with the fund’s managing director. He made the announcement via Twitter because he wanted all Tesla investors to know about the possibility of Tesla going private at the same time.

“As mentioned earlier, I made the announcement last Tuesday because I felt it was the right and fair thing to do so that all investors had the same information at the same time. I will now continue to talk with investors, and I have engaged advisors to investigate a range of potential structures and options. Among other things, this will allow me to obtain a more precise understanding of how many of Tesla’s existing public shareholders would remain shareholders if we became private,” Musk said in the statement.

Musk said he is in discussions with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and other investors and plans to fund most of a potential take-private deal with equity rather than debt, since he does not want to increase Tesla’s debt load.

Musk also said he estimates that around two-thirds of the shares owned by current Tesla shareholders would be converted into shares in a private Tesla, were a deal to go through. In that case, he would not have to raise the over $70 billion that would be needed to buy out all current shareholders at a share price of $420.

“Reports that more than $70B would be needed to take Tesla private dramatically overstate the actual capital raise needed,” he said.

Before a decision is made about going private, Musk said all relevant parties would be able to review a proposal in full. But he said a proposal would not be presented until discussions with potential investors are finished.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund first met with Musk about taking Tesla private in early 2017, Musk said, and they met multiple times throughout the next year. After the fund purchased around 5% of Tesla’s shares, it requested another meeting with Musk, which took place on July 31. Musk said that during this meeting, the fund’s managing director “strongly expressed his support” to contribute funding to take Tesla private.

Musk notified Tesla’s board of directors of his desire to take Tesla private on August 2, he said. On August 7, he shocked observers by making that desire public.

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk said via Twitter before issuing a formal statement on Tesla’s website.

Taking the company private is “the best path forward,” Musk said in the statement. He said the pressures of being a public company create distractions and promote short-term thinking that may not produce the best decisions in the long-term.

“I fundamentally believe that we are at our best when everyone is focused on executing, when we can remain focused on our long-term mission, and when there are not perverse incentives for people to try to harm what we’re all trying to achieve,” he said.

Tesla’s share price surged after Musk’s initial tweet, rising by as much as 12%, to over $381, before trading closed.

Some were confused in the hours and days following the tweet, since Musk did not disclose who might provide the funding he referenced.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the SEC had made an inquiry into Tesla about whether one of Musk’s tweets regarding the possibility of taking the company private was truthful. And on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the agency was “intensifying” its inquiry.

Tesla’s board released a statement on Wednesday morning, but it was very brief and offered few details besides that Musk met with the board last week to bring up the possibility of going private.

Tesla has been public since 2010, but Musk has said in the past that he would like to take Tesla private.

“I wish we could be private with Tesla,” Musk said in an interview with Rolling Stone published in November. “It actually makes us less efficient to be a public company.”

Musk has also said on multiple occasions that Tesla will become profitable by the end of this year and won’t need to raise additional funds, despite its increased cash-burn rate in recent quarters.

At the end of June, Tesla said it achieved its goal of making 5,000 Model 3s in one week. Musk previously said that the company would hit that number by the end of 2017 and that sustaining such a production rate is critical for Tesla to become profitable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.