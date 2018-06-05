Elon Musk reveals new details about Tesla’s upcoming Model Y SUV, the Roadster, and the Semi

caption Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. source Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Tesla hosted its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Elon Musk said the company aims to reveal the Model Y next March and will likely go into production in early 2020.

Musk also said the Semi, its electric heavy duty hauler, will go into production in 2020 and that it will be slightly different than what was revealed in 2017 because the company has made improvements.

The Tesla Roadster will follow the same timeline for production and will have a SpaceX option package available.

Elon Musk revealed new details about Tesla’s upcoming vehicles, including the Model Y, Roadster, and the Semi.

Musk said that all three vehicles are slated to go into production in 2020 and that both the Semi and the Roadster will feature improvements from what was revealed last year. Specifically, Musk said that the range and functionality of the Semi, its electric heavy duty hauler, would be improved and that the Roadster will come with a SpaceX option package.

Musk didn’t offer any details about what the exact specs of the upgrade would be, but in November he said the upgrade package could include rocket technology that enables the car to “fly short hops.”

“It’s crazy and I think it’s important to show with the Roadster that electric vehicles can outperform a gasoline car in every way,” Musk said during the meeting.

The Tesla CEO also said the company plans to reveal the Model Y, which is the company’s upcoming crossover SUV, next March.

“The Model Y is really going to be something super special,” he said.

Musk’s timeline for the company’s upcoming cars seems aggressive given the production issues it has experienced with the Model 3.

Tesla originally aimed to build 5,000 Model 3 vehicles a week by the end of 2017, but later revised its target to making 5,000 Model 3 cars by the end of the second quarter. Tesla said that the company was making 2,270 Model 3 vehicles per week in April.

Tesla aims to become profitable by the second half of the year, and Musk has said that the company does not plan on raising any capital before the end of 2019. He reiterated this during the shareholder meeting and said he is still confident this the company would become profitable in the third or fourth quarter.