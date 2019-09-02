People are roasting Elon Musk on Twitter after he tried to diss Porsche

Elon Musk’s attempt to poke fun at Porsche’s new Tesla-rivaling Taycan was met with some comedic backlash on Thursday.

“Um Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does,” he tweeted, assumably referencing the fact that it’s impossible to turbocharge an electric car. Traditionally, turbo refers to “turbocharging” a car’s engine by forcing more air into the engine, allowing it to burn more fuel and therefore making it more powerful.

Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019

Musk, of course, has his own history with loose definitions of terms, and Twitter was quick to remind him of it. Within minutes, other users were reminding Musk of the “funding secured” tweets that landed Tesla in hot water with federal regulators last year.

Um @elonmusk, the words “funding secured” did not mean what you hoped they did https://t.co/A3y0RdoHNr — Dennis (@ClarkDennisM) September 5, 2019

Then there are the other names of Tesla products that don’t exactly fit the dictionary definition.

Um @elonmusk this word supercharger does not mean what you think it does. https://t.co/Nr9sjCltMN https://t.co/XdhfgefknC — Jonathan Gitlin (@drgitlin) September 5, 2019

Kinda like, "…profitable every quarter going forward."$TSLA https://t.co/Y6s4LkPoPU — HOARY MARMOT, STOCK TRADER EXTRAORDINAIRE (@mydoghasagun) September 5, 2019

how's work on Starship going https://t.co/th5yUol6um — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) September 5, 2019