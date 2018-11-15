Elon Musk said the Boring Company is hiring a ‘Watchtower guard’ for a 50-foot tower it’s building, but the bizarre job only lasts 2 days

Elon Musk said on Thursday via Twitter that The Boring Company is building a “watchtower” in Los Angeles out of dirt bricks.

He added that the company needs “a knight to yell insults at people in a French accent,” a likely reference to the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”.

A Boring Company representative told Business Insider that the tower will likely be over 50 feet tall.

The Boring Company, which was founded by Musk to dig tunnels for the Loop and Hyperloop transit systems, listed 10 job openings on its website, as of Thursday afternoon, including one for a “watchtower guard.”

The watchtower will be located near The Boring Company's test tunnel in Hawthorne, Musk said.

The Boring Company, which was founded by Musk to dig tunnels for the Loop and Hyperloop transit systems, listed 10 job openings on its website, as of Thursday afternoon, including one for a “watchtower guard” that could last for as little as two days. A Boring Company representative said the position could potentially last longer, but did not describe the conditions under which the role might be extended.

The other nine openings are for mechanical and engineering roles.

The Boring Company has so far won a bid to build a tunnel for the Loop transit system in Chicago and has proposed building tunnels in Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. (Musk has suggested the company could also build a tunnel in San Francisco.) The Boring Company has received approval to dig a two-mile test tunnel in Hawthorne – which Musk indicated on November 3 was complete – dig a 10.3-mile tunnel beneath Baltimore, and begin preliminary work in Washington, DC.

Hyperloop, first proposed by Musk in a 2013 white paper, would carry passengers in pods at speeds of over 600 mph. Loop resembles Hyperloop but would be used for shorter distances that require slower speeds. Musk has said Loop pods would hold 16 people and travel at 150 mph. He has also said a Loop system could be accessed by dozens of small stations that would transport passengers underground and take up as much space as a parking spot.