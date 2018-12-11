Elon Musk piles into CBS over ‘very misleading edit’ to comments he made about Tesla’s new chair

caption Elon Musk on “60 Minutes.” source 60 Minutes

Elon Musk tweeted at CBS on Tuesday saying part of his “60 Minutes” interview was misleadingly edited.

Musk specifically objected to a clip of interviewer Lesley Stahl asking him about his replacement as chair of the board at Tesla, Robyn Denholm.

Musk requested that a full transcript of the segment be released.

Elon Musk objected on Tuesday to the way his CBS interview on “60 Minutes” was edited.

Musk replied under a video published by CBS’s Twitter account, which showed a snippet of the interview that aired on Sunday evening.

In the 30-second clip, interviewer Lesley Stahl asks Musk about Tesla’s new chair Robyn Denholm, who replaced Musk after he was forced to step down by the SEC.

In the clip, Stahl asks Musk whether he handpicked Denholm as his successor, to which he responds “yes.” Stahl presses him, saying there was an impression that Denholm was installed to keep an eye on Musk “like a babysitter.”

Elon Musk had to step down as Tesla’s chair. So did he lose power? He handpicked his successor, and when asked about her watching over him, he says: “That's not realistic… I'm the largest shareholder in the company.” Does he want to be chair again? “No.” https://t.co/hHN5M5JjZW pic.twitter.com/Dmchut0M5Q — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 10, 2018

“It’s not realistic in the sense that I am the largest shareholder in the company and I can just call for a shareholder vote and get anything done that I want,” he responds. There is then what appears to be an edit, and Stahl asks if he’d want to return to his seat as chairman.

Musk objected to the clip on Twitter saying the edit it “very misleading,” and requesting that CBS post a full transcript, “where I complete my sentence.”

This is a very misleading edit. Please post the full transcript where I complete the sentence. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2018

Musk did not elaborate as to how the interview had been misleadingly cut. In another tweet, he said that “60 Minutes” had “several hours of interview time” with him.

In CBS’s transcript of the elements of the Musk interview it aired, there is no extra part to Musk’s sentence. Business Insider has contacted “60 Minutes” and Tesla for comment.