Elon Musk says he’s ‘somewhat impulsive’ and that he doesn’t want to adhere to a ‘CEO template’

Elon Musk would like you to know he does not smoke pot.

His comments to CBS’ “60 Minutes” come amid an investigation by NASA and the Air Force about his smoking weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this year.

The billionaire also said he doesn’t want to conform to a CEO mold, and that he is “somewhat impulsive.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most divisive leaders of corporate America, and the billionaire can’t seem to escape questions about his sometimes unusual behavior.

In a clip from a forthcoming episode “60 Minutes” interview published Friday morning, Musk embraced the words used by his critics and doubled down on defending his use of Twitter.

“Well, first of all, I am somewhat impulsive,” he told reporter Lesley Stahl. “I don’t really want to try to adhere to some CEO template.”

Last month, NASA followed the Air Force in saying they would investigate Musk’s appearance on a Joe Rogan podcast in which he smoked marijuana with the UFC commentator. He doesn’t appear worried though, saying definitively that he does not smoke pot.

“As anyone who watched that podcast can tell, I have no idea how to smoke pot, or anything,” said Musk. “I don’t know how to smoke anything, honestly.”

Elon Musk gets candid about his Twitter presence, smoking pot and stepping down as chairman of the Tesla board.

Then there’s the question of his Twitter usage. Back in August, Musk sent shockwaves through financial markets when he tweeted plans to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That idea, of course, would prove unsuccessful and lead to an investigation and lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

When he’s not causing headaches for Tesla’s in-house lawyers (and regulators), he’s also taken time out to criticize the press, even accusing a Business Insider reporter of being paid by short-sellers to write negative articles.

“I use my tweets to express myself,” he said of his online candor. “Some people use their hair, I use Twitter. Twitter is a war zone.”

The full “60 Minutes” interview will air Sunday on CBS.