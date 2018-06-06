Elon Musk admits he sets overly optimistic timelines for Tesla’s cars, says he has ‘an issue with time’

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is working to set more realistic timelines. source Stephen Lam/Reuters

During Tesla‘s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said he is trying to develop more accurate estimates for when projects will be completed.

Musk said his unrealistic expectations are a result of optimism, and that even if his companies’ projects are late, he does tend to deliver on them.

Tesla has experienced production delays for each of its four vehicles.

Elon Musk is known for setting aggressive timelines his companies can’t meet. As the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has developed a habit of delivering vehicles and launching rockets months or even years behind schedule.

During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Musk said he is trying to develop more accurate estimates for when projects will be completed.

“I think I do have an issue with time,” he said. “This is something I’m trying to get better at.”

Musk said his unrealistic expectations are a result of optimism, and that even if his companies’ projects are late, he does tend to deliver on them

“I kind of say when I think it can occur, but then I’m typically optimistic about these things – but hopefully less optimistic over time. It pretty much always happens, but not exactly on the timeframe.”

Tesla has experienced production delays for each of its four vehicles. Musk has overseen the full development and production processes for three of those vehicles – the Model S sedan, Model X SUV, and Model 3 sedan – since he became the company’s chief executive in 2008.

Most recently, the company has struggled to ramp up production for the Model 3, which starts at $35,000 and is the company’s first mass-market vehicle. Since Tesla launched the Model 3 in July, the company has failed to hit its production targets for the vehicle.

Read more about Tesla’s 2018 shareholder meeting: