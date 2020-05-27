Elon Musk says he wants to make a new Tesla truck smaller than the forthcoming Cybertruck

caption The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company source Reuters

The Tesla Cybertruck’s size will no longer be reduced by 3%, CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet.

Instead, it will keep its original size.

Musk says Tesla will likely create a smaller truck than the Cybertruck “at some point.”

Despite previous reports of Elon Musk considering shrinking the size of the Tesla Cybertruck by 3%, it doesn’t seem like that’s happening anymore.

Instead, it’s likely that the Cybertruck will keep its original dimensions and Tesla will create a smaller truck to slot beneath it.

Roadshow spotted Musk’s tweet from Saturday where he said that he’d reviewed the Cybertruck’s design with Franz von Holzhausen, who heads up design at Tesla.

He decided that even a 3% shrinkage would make the truck “too small,” so the truck will stay “pretty much” the same size of the concept he first showed off last year.

But for those who are worried the Cybertruck might be a bit too big to handle when it’s finally produced, there may be something smaller offered alongside it eventually

Musk said there will probably be a “smaller, tight world truck at some point.”

Reviewed design with Franz last night. Even 3% smaller is too small. Will be pretty much this size. We’ll probably do a smaller, tight world truck at some point. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2020

He didn’t offer any further details.

Musk has been known to use his personal Twitter account to announce company plans and updates. In the past, he’s tweeted about how the upcoming Tesla Roadster “maybe won’t need a key at all” and that perhaps it would be able to “fly short hops.”