Elon Musk said Tesla will help a frustrated customer who was denied a refund after accidentally spending $4,333 on Tesla’s app

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Larry Busacca / Getty Images for The New York Times

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he’ll help a customer who made an accidental $4,333 purchase on Tesla’s app.

A Tesla customer-service employee had previously denied the customer’s request.

After the customer tweeted the exchange, Musk told him that it should be easy for Tesla customers to get refunds.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a customer that he will address the electric-car maker’s decision to deny him a refund for an accidental purchase.

The customer, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, tweeted on Monday an exchange with a Tesla customer-service employee in which the employee declined to refund an unintentional $4,333 purchase Taleb made through Tesla’s mobile app. Taleb said the purchase was made while his phone was in his pocket, comparing it to a butt-dial. He did not specify which feature he bought.

In an email sent to Taleb on Sunday, the Tesla customer-service representative said the company would not give Taleb a refund, saying his request was similar to “paying for an addition to a house, deciding you don’t like it, and then requesting a refund from the contractor.”

Taleb expressed frustration in his response to the employee, saying the Tesla app was unusual for not requiring users to confirm a purchase after pressing the “buy” button.

After Taleb tweeted the exchange, Musk told him that it should be easy for Tesla customers to get refunds and that Taleb’s concerns will be addressed.

Musk is more active on Twitter than most CEOs, often interacting with fans and customers, and sometimes dealing with customer-service issues.

Just saw this today. Tesla refunds in general should be easy to get electronically & certainly through customer service. Will he addressed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2020

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com. You can also reach out on Signal at 646-768-4712 or email this reporter’s encrypted address at mmatousek@protonmail.com.