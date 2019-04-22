Fears around autonomous driving mostly center around what happens if the system fails, but on Monday at Tesla‘s “autonomous day,” CEO Elon Musk tried to put those fears to rest.

Elon Musk says the chances of Tesla’s autonomous computer failing are ‘substantially lower than somebody losing consciousness’

Fears around autonomous driving mostly center around what happens if the system fails.

On Monday at Tesla‘s “autonomous day,” CEO Elon Musk tried to put those fears to rest.

“Any part of this could fail and the car will keep driving,” Musk said. “The cameras could fail, the power circuits could fail, you could have one of the Tesla’s self-driving computer chips fail, and the car keeps driving.”

Musk also tried likening the probability of Tesla’s system failing to the risks that all human driver face when getting behind the wheel.

“The probability of this computer failing is substantially lower than somebody losing consciousness. That’s the key metric, at least an order of magnitude,” he said.

