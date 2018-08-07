Elon Musk says if Tesla goes private it will not merge with SpaceX

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his desire to take the company private.

But he said that, if Tesla does go private, it will not merge with SpaceX, Musk’s space exploration company.

The companies have worked together in the past, according to a Bloomberg report from September.

And they will collaborate on an upgrade package for Tesla’s upcoming Roadster sports car, which Musk has said will include around 10 small rocket thrusters that will improve the vehicle’s acceleration, maximum speed, braking, and handling.

“The intention is not to merge SpaceX and Tesla. They would continue to have separate ownership and governance structures,” he said in an email to Tesla employees.

But Musk did use SpaceX as an example of the benefits of going private, saying it is “far more operationally efficient” than Tesla. In contrast, Musk said, Tesla’s status as a public company creates distractions that promote short-term thinking, which may not produce the best decisions in the long-term.

As with SpaceX, Musk said Tesla shareholders will be able to buy or sell stock in the company around once every six months if it goes private.

While Tesla and SpaceX won’t merge, the companies have worked together in the past, according to a Bloomberg report from September. The publication cited an instance where SpaceX employees advised Tesla employees on how to identify a problem on an aluminum auto part. A Tesla representative told the publication that SpaceX and Tesla “are occasionally able to share ideas that help the other.”

The companies will also collaborate on an upgrade package for Tesla’s upcoming Roadster sports car, which Musk has said will include around 10 small rocket thrusters that will improve the vehicle’s acceleration, maximum speed, braking, and handling. Musk also said the package would remove the vehicle’s rear seats and advised that it would not be suited for urban areas.

