Elon Musk’s security clearance is reportedly under review by the Pentagon after he smoked marijuana on Joe Rogan’s podcast in September

caption Elon Musk. source Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

The Pentagon is reviewing Elon Musk’s federal security clearance after he smoked marijuana during a September interview with Joe Rogan, Bloomberg reports, citing a US official. (Recreational use of marijuana is legal in California, where the interview was filmed, but not under US law.)

Musk’s secret-level security clearance is tied to SpaceX, the rocket manufacturing and launching company where Musk serves as CEO. The company launches satellites for the US government.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Musk has reportedly refiled a security form that requires the disclosure of any illegal drug use from the prior seven years. While recreational marijuana use is legal in some states, it is illegal under federal law, and federal employees or contractors with security clearances cannot use the drug.

A SpaceX official told Bloomberg the review of Musk’s security clearance has not affected the company, which has received multiple contracts from the federal government since Musk’s interview with Rogan.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Before his interview with Rogan, Musk told The New York Times in August that marijuana hurts one’s ability to work.

“Weed is not helpful for productivity. There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned.’ You just sit there like a stone on weed,” Musk said.