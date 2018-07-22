Elon Musk settles bizarre fight over a farting unicorn

Elon Musk has settled a weird argument with an artist who created a mug featuring a farting unicorn.

Elon Musk has settled his bizarre dispute with an artist who created a mug featuring a farting unicorn.

The unicorn originally featured on one of Colorado-based potter Tom Edwards’ mugs, which carried a positive message about electric vehicles. Musk tweeted in February 2017 that it was “maybe my favorite mug ever.”

Months later, it was brought to Edwards’ attention that the image was popping up inside the operating system of Tesla vehicles and on a company Christmas card.

Edwards hired a lawyer and wrote to Musk asking for a discussion about the farting unicorn’s copyright. He did not want a big legal fight and said that he had always been a Musk fanboy.

caption Tom Edwards’ farting unicorn mug. source Tom Edwards, Wallyware

But Edwards’ daughter, Robin Edwards, called out the Tesla boss on Twitter. Musk, in now-deleted tweets, said legal action would be “kinda lame” and said his interest in the farting unicorn had “increased his [Edwards’] mug sales.”

Edwards told Business Insider last month that Musk had been “arrogant.” He added: “We’re not sitting here with dollar signs in our eyes, we’re really doing this because it’s what right.”

On Friday, Edwards blogged to say that the matter had been resolved.

“We have reached an agreement with Tesla that resolves our issues in a way that everyone feels good about,” he said. “It’s clear there were some misunderstandings that led to this escalating, but I’m just glad that everything has been cleared up.”

Musk tweeted a link to the blog, with three emojis: A unicorn, a gust of wind, and a peace symbol.

It’s the latest twist in a tumultuous week for Musk. The billionaire called Thai cave rescue diver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo” only to later delete his tweet and apologise. He was also criticised for a donation to the Republican party, which some said contradicted his support of climate change initiatives.

One of his followers observed wryly: “Dude you need to refocus and get on track! You had a rough week in the News.” Musk responded: “Always look on the bright side of life …”