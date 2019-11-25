Elon Musk posted a video to try to prove the Cybertruck’s tough, armored glass doesn’t break

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the all-electric Tesla Cybertruck in Hawthorne, California, on Thursday. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to set the record straight after footage of the new Cybertruck’s armored glass cracking in a live demonstration went viral.

Musk posted a video to Twitter over the weekend in which Tesla’s lead designer threw a ball at the window from a short distance away and it bounced off without breaking the glass.

Acknowledging the earlier fail, Musk captioned the video: “Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha.”

The Cybertruck represents Tesla’s first foray into the pickup-truck market as its battery technology becomes more powerful and sophisticated.

On Saturday, he posted a short video to Twitter meant to show the Cybertruck’s armored glass windows to be stronger than the average car window.

Here’s the new video, showing Tesla’s lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, throwing what appeared to be a metal ball at the Cybertruck’s windows:

Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha. pic.twitter.com/eB0o4tlPoz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Musk captioned the video: “Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha.”

The result in the video was different from Thursday’s live Cybertruck unveiling, where the truck’s armored glass dramatically cracked twice in a row after being hit by a metal ball. During that demo, multiple hard objects were used to hit the truck, including a large sledgehammer.

Though Musk laughed off the mishap onstage, exclaiming, “Oh my f—ing god” and “room for improvement,” the video went viral and Tesla’s stock price sank.

On Monday, Musk tried to explain why the windows had broken during the live demo but not in earlier tests.

“Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off,” he said. “Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time …”

Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s bold, brash first foray into the pickup-truck market – a market it has gradually primed itself to enter as its battery technology has become more powerful. It is made from various tough-sounding materials, including stainless steel and ultra-strong “Armor” glass.

According to Tesla’s website, Tesla plans to begin production of the Cybertruck, which starts at $39,900, in late 2021. The vehicle’s most expensive version starts at $69,900, and the company says it will have a maximum range of over 500 miles, a maximum towing capacity of over 14,000 pounds, and the ability to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under 2.9 seconds.

Musk wrote over the weekend that Tesla had received 200,000 preorders so far.