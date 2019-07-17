Elon Musk’s sister, Tosca Musk, runs a Netflix-like streaming service for romance novels turned into movies

caption Tosca Musk, sister of Elon Musk. source Film Courage/YouTube

Elon Musk may be the most notorious name in the Musk family, but he’s not the only to one to have started his own company.

The younger sister to two older brothers, Elon and Kimbal Musk, is Tosca Musk, who cofounded her own company in 2017. She serves as the CEO of Passionflix, a streaming platform that distributes movies and TV series that are based on romance novels.

Passionflix costs $6 a month to access the 31 movies and three TV series currently available on the platform. Some of the titles on the platform are well-known movies, like the Best Picture-nominated film “Chocolat”, and Audrey Hepburn’s “How to Steal a Million.” Users can search through the available content based on a “barometer of naughtiness,” ranking movies on a scale of 1 to 5.

The platform also produces its own original content based on romance books. Tosca Musk has produced more than 30 movies, which she’s been doing since 2001, according to her IMDb page.

Business Insider first was made aware Passionflix when it was mentioned Wednesday in a New York Magazine article. The story cites rumors that media company First Look Media, which runs investigative outlet the Intercept, may have acquired Passionflix.

Neither Passionflix nor First Look Media responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Musk launched Passionflix in September 2017 along with cofounder Joany Kane, a screenplay writer. The platform raised $4.75 million in a round of seed funding that included Tosca Musk’s brother, Kimbal.

Tosca Musk is not the only sister of a prominent tech CEO to become a purveyor of racy content. Business Insider reported in March that Caroline Spiegel, the sister of Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, was launching an audio porn website geared toward women that’s called Quinn.