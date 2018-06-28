Elon Musk is reportedly sleeping under his desk and camping out at the office for days at a time as Tesla faces pressure to make 5,000 Model 3s per week

caption Elon Musk has been pulling some long nights at the office. source Mark Brake / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly sleeping under his desk and camping out at the company’s Fremont factory for days at a time, according to a new article in the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla is under pressure to produce 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week by the end of June.

The electric car company has repeatedly missed deadlines to hit that production target.

The story opens with a description of Musk’s current sleeping situation: “On a chair next to him was a white caseless pillow that he used while sleeping on the floor under his desk. The billionaire CEO and chairman of the electric-car maker wasn’t far from two general assembly lines making the Model 3 sedan, surrounded by the sound of banging metal.”

The article goes on to explain that Musk had not left the factory in three days at the time of the interview.

Tesla is under pressure to hit a manufacturing target of 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week, as the company has missed previous deadlines to reach this number. In 2016, Musk announced Tesla’s goal to produce up to 200,000 Model 3s before the end of 2017. In July 2017, Musk said Tesla would make 20,000 Model 3s in December. Tesla made a total of 2,685 Model 3s in 2017.

The company has made 30,000 Model 3s this year, according to documents reviewed by Business Insider and confirmed by two Tesla employees.

This is not the first time Musk has garnered attention for his habit of sleeping at the office.

In April, Business Insider reported that fans and followers of the Tesla CEO created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new couch in his office. In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Musk showed off a narrow and uncomfortable-looking couch where he had apparently been sleeping in recent nights, provoking outrage from some viewers. The GoFundMe campaign surpassed its $1,000 goal.