Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX is reportedly seeking close to $250 million in new funding at a $36 billion valuation

caption SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center source Reuters

SpaceX is seeking to raise “about $250 million” at a price of $220 per share, according to a report by CNBC.

The new funding would reportedly value the company at around $36 billion.

The push to raise new capital comes as SpaceX seeks to execute a handful of ambitious new projects, including a plan to send tourists into space.

The move comes as Elon Musk’s aerospace company is pushing forward on a handful of ambitious projects. On Tuesday it was reported that SpaceX is planning to send private citizens to space as early as 2021.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company is planning to spin off and pursue an initial public offering for its Starlink internet business, which aims to provide internet service via a network of satellites orbiting in space.