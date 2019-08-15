Elon Musk confirms Spotify is coming to Tesla cars, but there’s a way to get it right now

Dave Smith, Business Insider US
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

With one word, Elon Musk gave hope to Tesla owners everywhere that have been craving official Spotify support in their cars.

That’s right: Musk says Spotify is “coming” to Tesla cars soon.

This is a decent improvement over the last public conversation between Musk and Tesla owners about Spotify, when someone asked for Spotify support and the Tesla CEO replied simply with:

Elon Musk: A man of many words.

While Tesla drivers in Europe have enjoyed Spotify support for years now, Tesla has a deal with the internet-radio service Slacker in North America, so drivers in the US and Canada must contend with that service instead.

Tesla is still working on building out official support for Spotify, but thankfully, there is a way to give your Tesla car unofficial Spotify support. Of course, you can still control Spotify on your phone and connect it to your Tesla via Bluetooth, but if you want to see your Spotify collection on the car’s beautiful touchscreen display, YouTuber Tesla Raj created a quick five-minute video that explains how to make Spotify work in your Tesla car: All you’ll need is a smartphone with Bluetooth, Spotify Premium, and the latest Tesla car software. The setup actually works pretty well! You can check out the guide below.