Tesla CEO Elon Musk was spotted cruising in the futuristic Cybertruck again

caption Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while introducing the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

An Instagram video posted Sunday showed Tesla CEO Elon Musk driving a Cybertruck on the motorway close to SpaceX and Tesla offices in Hawthorne, California.

Musk has been spotted in the Cybertruck before, and has even been filmed knocking down traffic signs in it.

The Cybertruck won’t be available to regular consumers for two years.

Elon Musk is still getting plenty of use out of his personal Cybertruck.

An Instagram user shared footage of the billionaire driving down the motorway in his Tesla Cybertruck in California on Sunday. Musk gave a cheery wave to the camera as he pulled away, and retweeted the video when it was shared on Twitter.

The video indicates that Musk was filmed in Hawthorne, California, close to SpaceX and Tesla offices.

Although it’s not clear from the video what car Musk is being filmed from, it gives a sense of just how tall the Cybertruck is.

This isn’t the first time Musk has been spotted on public roads driving the distinctive electric truck, in December the billionaire was filmed mowing down a traffic sign in it.

The Cybertruck was revealed in November 2019, and will not be available to consumers for another two years – although according to Musk the company received upwards of 200,000 pre-orders within three days of unveiling the Cybertruck.