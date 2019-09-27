Elon Musk is about to unveil SpaceX’s new Mars spaceship prototype in Texas. Here’s what we know so far.

caption Elon Musk and SpaceX are developing a steel Mars rocket system called Starship. source © Kimi Talvitie; NASA; Mark Brake/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, is scheduled to update planet Earth on his latest designs for Starship: an ambitious new super-heavy rocket system.

Musk first presented on the basic concept behind Starship three years ago. But he and his engineers have since worked through a few versions of the super-heavy launch system. Musk has also changed its name with each evolution; past titles include “Mars Colonial Transporter,” “Interplanetary Transport System,” and “Big Falcon Rocket.”

If built, a full-scale Starship may stand about 40 stories tall and one day ferry 100 people to Mars at a time. Starship’s most impressive feature would not just be its gargantuan size, though: It may be the world’s first fully reusable orbital rocket system.

All other rockets, including NASA’s now-retired space shuttle and SpaceX’s own partly reusable launcher, the Falcon 9 rocket, waste millions of dollars worth of hardware per launch. (The rocket parts crash into the ocean, burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, or are lost to space.) If nothing gets trashed, Musk’s thinking goes, the cost of getting into orbit could drop 100- to 1,000-fold.

“I’m confident moving to Mars … will one day cost less than $500k & maybe even below $100k,” Musk tweeted in February. “Low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want.”

But the devil is in the details when it comes to rocket science, and Musk is slated to discuss them from SpaceX’s launch site in Boca Chica Village, located at the southeastern tip of Texas, on Saturday evening.

The company has livestreamed every one of Musk’s prior presentations about the system from its YouTube page, and this time should be no different. Sources suggest his talk should begin around 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).

Musk has hinted the backdrop for the event will be Starship Mark 1 (Mk 1), which is a roughly 164-foot-tall spaceship prototype that workers have built out of stainless steel panels over the past few months. The craft follows the construction and several launches of a 60-foot-tall prototype, called Starhopper.

Leading up to his presentation, Musk has shared new photos and information of Starship Mk 1 on Twitter, revealing some of the critical design changes he might explain.

Here’s a look at what we now know about the next version of Starship.

SpaceX’s design for Starship has evolved significantly. The company’s latest design (right) has two aft fins instead of three, larger leeward fins, and has six pop-out landing legs instead of three static legs to provide “redundancy for landing on unimproved surfaces,” Musk said — like the moon or Mars.

caption A SpaceX fan’s computer rendering of the company’s latest two Starship spaceship designs. The newest design (right) features six pop-out landing legs and two instead of three lower fins. source © Kimi Talvitie

Sources: Business Insider, Twitter

Musk recently visited the site but has been keeping an eye on Starship Mk 1 production from afar. “Area 51 of Area 51,” Musk said of this image taken by a nearby resident.

caption Workers lower a bulkhead of the Starship Mk 1 rocket prototype into place in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 14, 2019. source Maria Pointer; Facebook

Source: Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

SpaceX’s work yard in Boca Chica has a giant tent for housing parts. Making a reference to the “Star Wars” sci-fi franchise, Musk said of this image inside the tent: “Droid Junkyard, Tatooine.” Sections of Starship Mk 1 can be seen in the background.

caption A view from inside SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype work tent in Boca Chica, Texas, in September 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Source: Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

“Just leaving SpaceX Starship build site in Boca,” Musk said of this short video clip on Monday. It shows row after row of curved steel panels that make up a Starship prototype’s 30-foot-wide body.

Source: Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Workers have been working into the night to prepare Starship Mk 1 for Musk’s presentation on September 28.

caption SpaceX engineers work at night to build Starship Mk 1 in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 23, 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Source: Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

The company is preparing to stack its nosecone section before the weekend. As part of that work, it lifted the lower section onto a crane …

caption SpaceX workers crane the lower section of the Starship Mk 1 prototype into position on a mobile transporter in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 25, 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

… and set it on a mobile transporter to move it into place.

caption SpaceX workers use a mobile transporter to tow the lower section of Starship Mk 1 into position at an operations yard in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 25, 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Musk also shared a number of views from inside the prototype rocket ship’s engine bay.

caption A view of three Raptor rocket engines in a bay underneath SpaceX’s Starship Mk 1 prototype in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 26, 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Called Raptor engines, the devices are designed to create powerful thrust by rapidly burning liquid methane with liquid oxygen. Musk wants to manufacture both fuels on the surface of Mars using water, energy, and the red planet’s thin air.

caption A view of three Raptor rocket engines in a bay underneath SpaceX’s Starship Mk 1 prototype in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 26, 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Source: Business Insider

The finished Starship Mk 1 prototype will weigh about 200 tons without fuel, according to Musk — about as heavy as a blue whale. Fueling it up would add another 1,200 tons (six blue whales) of weight.

caption A view of three Raptor rocket engines in a bay underneath SpaceX’s Starship Mk 1 prototype in Boca Chica, Texas, on September 26, 2019. source Elon Musk/SpaceX; Twitter

Sources: Twitter, HowStuffWorks

But that’s just the three-Raptor prototype. Musk said final version of Starship could weigh up to 5,000 tons once stacked atop a reusable rocket booster called Super Heavy, and have more than 40 car-size Raptor engines altogether. Such a vehicle would dwarf SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets and even NASA’s Saturn V moon rockets.

caption An illustration of SpaceX’s upcoming Starship spaceship and Super Heavy rocket booster (center) next to NASA’s Saturn V moon rocket (left) and SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket (right). source © Kimi Talvitie

Source: Business Insider

SpaceX is currently in “Phase 2” of its testing and will aim to launch Starship Mk 1 to about 12.4 miles (20 kilometers) above the ground from Texas this year. When asked about the timing of the first launch, Musk said on Thursday: “This is quite a complex beast, but hopefully within a month or so.”

caption A diagram showing SpaceX’s plans for its Boca Chica launch site. Shown here is a “Phase 2” construction layout for Starship, per a May 21, 2019 document by the FAA. source FAA/SpaceX

Source: Twitter

SpaceX’s development of Starship has not been without controversy, though. The company is conducting its work amid Boca Chica Village, a small hamlet of retiree-age people.

caption An overview of the Boca Chica area in south Texas circa 2017. source Google Earth

SpaceX has managed to coexist with the neighborhood for five years, but it recently mailed homeowners offers to buy their properties at three times an independently appraised value for safety and other reasons. Villagers have told Business Insider that much of the community plans to decline the deal due to what they say is an almost irreplaceable location to retire.

caption Maria and Ray Pointer’s yard offers a window into SpaceX’s efforts to develop a Mars launch system called Starship. This photo shows the Starhopper prototype on January 10, 2019. source Maria Pointer (bocachicaMaria)

Sources: Business Insider (1, 2)

However, SpaceX has nonetheless invited many villagers to Musk’s presentation event — and some plan to attend.

caption Maria and Ray Pointer stand in their front yard in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 8, 2019. A section of SpaceX’s orbital Starship prototype sits in the background. source Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Source: Twitter