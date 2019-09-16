Elon Musk reportedly suggested that Tesla needs to be more like Amazon to improve its delivery system

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly compared the electric-car maker to Amazon on a call with employees last week. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Tesla will make a change to its delivery system next quarter designed to reduce the number of vehicles sitting at its Fremont, California, factory, Electrek‘s Fred Lambert reported.

According to the Electrek, Tesla will immediately send custom-ordered vehicles to local delivery hubs, instead of keeping them at the Fremont factory until the customer schedules a delivery date.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly compared the electric-car maker to Amazon on a call with employees last week, suggesting the online retailer would not survive if it used a delivery system similar to the one Tesla uses for custom-ordered vehicles.

Improving delivery logistics has been an area of emphasis for Tesla this year.

“Amazon would go bankrupt if they would have to wait for customers to be ready to take delivery before shipping,” Musk said on the call, according to Electrek’s report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The company cited the difficulties of beginning international deliveries of its Model 3 sedan as a challenge it faced during the first quarter, but Musk said Tesla made rapid improvements to its international delivery system after it set a record for vehicle deliveries during the second quarter.

