Elon Musk says Tesla owners will be able to drive their cars with their phones in about 6 weeks

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said via Twitter that a coming software update would allow Tesla owners to drive their cars with their phones in some situations.

“Car will drive to your phone location & follow you like a pet if you hold down summon button on Tesla app,” Musk said.

“Also, you’ll be able to drive it from your phone remotely like a big RC car if in line of sight,” he added.

Musk said the update to Tesla’s AutoPark feature, which allows vehicles to park with limited driver assistance, would arrive in about six weeks. The update will also give Tesla vehicles the ability to find and choose parking spots without driver assistance, Musk said. Currently, the feature identifies possible parking spots for drivers to choose and then moves the vehicle into the chosen spot.

The forthcoming updates follow the introduction last week of a new Autopilot feature, called Navigate on Autopilot, that can recommend lane changes, navigate transitions between highways, and take exits, with driver supervision. Autopilot can also keep a car in its lane and adjust its speed based on surrounding traffic, among other features.

In early October, Consumer Reports released its rankings of four semiautonomous driver-assistance systems. The publication ranked Autopilot second, behind Cadillac’s Super Cruise. Autopilot received the highest rating for capability and performance and ease of use but received the lowest rating for keeping drivers engaged.

