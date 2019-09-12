Elon Musk suggested that Tesla is working on a new powertrain that will make the Model S, Model X, and Roadster quicker

- In a series of tweets on Wednesday and Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the electric-car maker’s Twitter account indicated that the company is working on a new, more capable powertrain.
- The “Plaid” powertrain, as Musk and Tesla‘s Twitter account called it, will be available on the Model S sedan, Model X SUV, and Roadster sports car in about a year, Musk said.
- It will not be available on the Model 3 sedan or Model Y SUV.
- The powertrain’s name appears to be a reference to an unusually high speed achieved by a spacecraft in the movie “Spaceballs.”
2 car experts who tore apart Tesla's Model 3 explain why the company is still beating GM, Jaguar, and BMW in range
“The only thing beyond Ludicrous is Plaid,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “Ludicrous Mode” is a drive setting available on the Model S and Model X that allows for the fastest possible acceleration.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment for additional details on the Plaid powertrain.
Yes. To be clear, Plaid powertrain is about a year away from production & applies to S,X & Roadster, but not 3 or Y. Will cost more than our current offerings, but less than competitors.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2019
The only thing beyond Ludicrous is Plaid
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2019
