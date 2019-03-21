Elon Musk just emailed every single Tesla employee saying car deliveries should be their ‘primary priority’ in what he’s calling the biggest wave in company history

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Dave Mosher/Insider

Tesla is racing to deliver cars before the end of the first quarter on March 31.

Elon Musk told all employees in an email seen by Business Insider that deliveries should be their “top priority.”

As the company ramps up sales in Europe and China, in addition to North America, Musk said this is the biggest wave of deliveries in its history.

Elon Musk sent an email to all Tesla employees on Thursday afternoon informing them that car deliveries should be everyone’s top priority until the end of the quarter on March 31.

Business Insider viewed a copy of the email, which was sent under the subject line “Vehicle Delivery Help Needed!” It follows a separate email from Sanjay Shah, a company vice president, last week asking for employees to once again volunteer for extra shifts delivering vehicles.

“What has made this particularly difficult is that Europe and China are simultaneously experiencing the same massive increase in delivery volume that North America experienced last year,” Musk said in the email. “In some locations, the delivery rate is over 600% higher than its previous peak!”

Musk also warned that supplier issues in Europe had further complicated the company’s delivery situation. Business Insider reported last week that Tesla needed to deliver 30,000 more cars before the end of the quarter to meet internal goals.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the email, this is the “biggest wave in Tesla’s history” and “won’t be repeated in subsequent quarters.” During his unveiling of the Model Y last week, Musk said that the past year – as Tesla transitioned from “production hell” to “delivery hell” – was one of the most difficult in the company’s history.

Here’s the full email: