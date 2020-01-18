Elon Musk has had the viral song from ‘The Witcher’ stuck in his head for at least a week

caption A composite image showing Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the character Jaskier from Netflix series “The Witcher,” who sings the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” source Reuters/Netflix/Business Insider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be a fan of Netflix’s “The Witcher,” and to have its viral song stuck in his head.

Musk tweeted twice, around a week apart, to comment on the catchiness of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”

Both were sent around 1 a.m., and the second suggested the tune was keeping him awake.

It is a fate unavoidable for the millions of fans who have tuned into Netflix’s breakout original series “The Witcher” – and Elon Musk is no exception.

The Tesla founder and CEO has the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” the show’s breakout viral song, stuck in his head, and it looks like it’s been that way for at least a week.

Musk sent two tweets, almost exactly a week apart, referencing the song.

The first, in the early hours of Friday January 10, simply repeated the lyrics:

???? Toss a coin to ur Witcher ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

And the second, around 1 a.m. on Friday January 17 was a meme (specifically “Are You Going to Sleep?”) that suggested that the song’s catchiness was keeping him up at night.

Both tweets were successful even by Musk’s standard, having amassed more than 200,000 likes each at time of publication.

In the show, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” is written and performed in the show’s second episode by the character Jaskier the bard, played by British actor Joey Batey.

Here is the official version of the song, hosted on the SoundCloud account of composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli.

The song has been the most shareable thing to come out of “The Witcher,” a video game adaptation which was in turn inspired by a series of Polish novels.

In an interview with Business Insider’s Travis Clark, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said that the song’s catchiness is part of a more subtle point, which is “horrific” when you think hard enough.

The idea stems from the fact that the account Jaskier gives of the feats of Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) is untrue, and the reality was far less heroic.

Hissrich said:

“It’s a catchy song, but if you step back and listen to the lyrics, it’s horrific. What it’s saying is: I’m going to change how history sees this entire event just because I’ve written a catchy song.”

Netflix has commissioned a second season of “The Witcher,” which Hissrich said in a recent Reddit post is due out some time in 2021.