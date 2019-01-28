Elon Musk told people how to unlock a bunch of secret Tesla features, and Stephen King is a fan

Elon Musk revealed that Tesla drivers can find a bunch of hidden features by pressing the Tesla logo on their car’s touchscreen.

Horror writer Stephen King responded that he enjoyed the “fart app.”

Musk thanked King for owning a Tesla.

Elon Musk is well known for being a prolific and sometimes volatile tweeter, but it’s not often one of his tweets garners a response from a best-selling horror writer.

Musk tweeted on Sunday that Tesla owners can access a hidden cache of special features via the Tesla logo on the car’s touchscreen.

Soon afterwards, Stephen King tweeted at Musk for the first time having tried out the Easter Eggs.

Okay. I'm sort of liking the "fart" app. Pretty stupid, but also quite amusing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2019

It is not entirely clear from King’s tweet exactly how the Tesla fart app works.

Musk was evidently happy to hear from King, responding that it was an “honor” and thanking him for owning a Tesla.

It’s an honor, sir! Thanks for owning a Tesla. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2019

Other famous Tesla owners include Will Smith, Stephen Spielberg, and Jennifer Garner.