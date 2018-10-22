Elon Musk tweets that the Boring Company’s first tunnel is set to open on December 10

caption Boring boss Elon Musk source The Joe Rogan Podcast/YouTube

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Sunday that his Boring Company, which aims to lower the cost of building high-speed transit tunnels, has almost completed its first tunnel.

The tunnel will open on December 10, Musk tweeted, and will reportedly run under Hawthorne in the Los Angeles area.

Opens Dec 10 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Musk has previously said that his tunneling company “started out as a joke” and admitted that the project might fail. Musk has been relatively tight-lipped about the company’s progress, and has used several publicity stunts including selling $500 flamethrowers to fund testing and development of the project.

In May, Musk said using the future tunneling system, dubbed the Loop, would cost as little as $1 per fare. The company has also touted plans to have its systems run high-speed travel between cities.