Elon Musk tweets spectacular video of a boat catching a SpaceX rocket nose falling from space

Elon Musk tweeted footage of ship, named Ms Tree, using a huge net to pluck a SpaceX rocket nose out of the sky.

It follows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching an AMOS-17 communications satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Tuesday.

It is not the first time Ms Tree has successfully caught a rocket nose.

SpaceX snatched a rocket nose out of the sky – and CEO Elon Musk posted a video of the moment on Twitter.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched an AMOS-17 communications satellite at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Tuesday. The launch took place at 7:23 p.m. and the satellite was deployed 31 minutes later.

Musk’s video captured the moment that the rocket’s fairing – a nosecone used to protect the satellite payload – fell back to earth and was rescued by a ship, named Ms Tree, carrying a huge net in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the video of the capture here:

Rocket fairing falling from space (higher res) pic.twitter.com/sa1j10qAWi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2019

It is not the first time Ms Tree has successfully caught a fairing. The boat did so in July when SpaceX tweeted a video of the landing from the perspective of the fairing.

View from the fairing during the STP-2 mission; when the fairing returns to Earth, friction heats up particles in the atmosphere, which appear bright blue in the video pic.twitter.com/P8dgaIfUbl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 3, 2019

Rescuing the rocket nose means SpaceX saves $6 million by not having to build a replacement, according to Musk.

It’s another step forward in his mission to recycle rocket parts, which also includes SpaceX’s spectacular booster landings.

But Ms Tree has not always been successful. During a recovery test in January, the boat just missed its target, which was dropped from a helicopter.