Elon Musk is at the center of an astonishing number of bizarre news stories and public feuds — here are all of the Tesla CEO’s unusual recent moments in the spotlight

caption Elon Musk source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Elon Musk can’t seem to keep out of the spotlight.

In the past few months, Musk (the CEO of Tesla, The Boring Company, and SpaceX) has repeatedly inserted himself into the news cycle – usually through tweeting.

At a time when criticisms of Musk’s electric car company Tesla have ramped up, the 47-year-old tech magnate has publicly sparred with people on numerous fronts – a remarkable form of conduct for a chief executive, even one as outspoken as Musk.

The latest saga involved Musk’s efforts to help extract the Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, and his resulting feud with a British diver involved in the rescue whom Musk denigrated as a “pedo guy.”

Here’s a list of all the controversies Musk has found himself in during the past few months:

Musk said he would start a website to “track the credibility score of each journalist, editor & publication.”

caption A man reads an issue of Pravda newspaper in Moscow, Russia, December 1941. source Wikipedia Commons

Musk suggested the website could be called “Pravda,” a nod to the former USSR state-controlled newspaper, and would rank journalists on their credibility through a voting system. Musks’ announcement came after Tesla popped up in headlines concerning company spending and factory safety.

Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks “You’re just like Trump!” Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

He called an analyst’s question “boneheaded” during an earnings call.

Musk, who grew increasingly frustrated during an earnings call in May, began to lash out at some of the people present in the call.

After a question about expenditures, Musk interrupted a conversation between an analyst and Deepak Ahuja, Tesla’s chief financial officer, saying the question was “boneheaded,” and moved on to other questions.

He then doubled down on Twitter:

The reason the Bernstein question about CapEx was boneheaded was that it had already been answered in the headline of the Q1 newsletter he received beforehand, along with details in the body of the letter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

It was revealed that he donated to a political action committee dedicated to keeping Republicans in charge of the House of Representatives.

Although he has also donated to Democratic groups, Musk’s $38,900 contribution to a group called “Protect the House” (in addition to donations of $138,900 to other Republican causes over the last year), seemed to contradict his professed desire to fight climate change. Given the Republican party’s historical hostility towards legislation to slow climate change, as well as other recent GOP policies, Musk was criticized for supporting a party that doesn’t seem to align with his personal beliefs. Musk defended his actions on Twitter.

So that they are willing to listen when I call to object about issues that negatively affect humanity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2018

Thanks Jack. To be clear, I am not a conservative. Am registered independent & politically moderate. Doesn’t mean I’m moderate about all issues. Humanitarian issues are extremely important to me & I don’t understand why they are not important to everyone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2018

That said, I do not actually see the checks (changed that policy today). A nominal annual amount goes out automatically to both parties to maintain dialogue. I have given vastly more to humanitarian causes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2018

Notably, the Sierra Club came out and defended Musk’s commitment to the environmental cause.

Thank you for fighting climate change. This affects every living creature on Earth. https://t.co/mm0cpaQLsn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2018

He insinuated that a reporter was complicit in insider trading and might be providing non-public information on Tesla.

source Bill Pugliano / Stringer / Getty Images

Musk took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Business Insider reporter Linette Lopez’s coverage of Tesla. Using her Twitter handle, he directly asked her if she provided compensation to a source in exchange for information and whether she was complicit in insider trading and provided non-public information to short sellers. (Business Insider has said it stands by Lopez’s story and that it does not compensate sources).

.@businessinsider does not compensate its sources. It did not do so here and we stand by @lopezlinette’s reporting on Tesla. Our invitation for Elon Musk or anyone from his team to further discuss what has been reported and the state of Tesla stands. https://t.co/SFLKikNhYQ — Alyson Shontell (@ajs) July 5, 2018

Musk also went after Reuters and CNBC.

He criticized Reuters for being “relentlessly negative about Tesla,” and publishing articles to “mislead the people.” And he went after CNBC, asking if viewers of the cable news network were aware of the “low ratings & extremely bad prediction records” of the analysts that appear on its TV shows.

.@Reuters is relentlessly negative about Tesla. They just wrote a bogus article saying S production last week was low by 800 cars. S/X annual prod is set at ~100k, ie 1,900/week. Tesla built 1,913 S/X cars at our standard ~50/50 split last week, which is right on target. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2018

He lashed out at critics of his involvement in the Thai soccer team rescue.

source Elon Musk/Twitter

Musk had a team of his engineers build a kid-sized submarine to help with the rescue, and he showed up at the cave in Thailand during the rescue operation. The mini sub was never used, and when a British diver involved in the rescue criticized Musk for orchestrating a “PR stunt,” Musk responded on Twitter by calling the diver a pedophile, in tweets that have since been deleted. The diver, Vernon Unsworth, said he is considering legal action against Musk.