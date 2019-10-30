Elon Musk changed his username to ‘Treelon’ on Twitter after pledging to donate $1 million to a YouTuber’s tree-planting cause

caption Elon Musk on Meme Review, a YouTube show from PewDiePie. source PewDiePie/YouTube

The very active Twitter account for @elonmusk often undergoes a name change when the Tesla CEO commits to a certain bit: Elon Tusk, , -1, and even Daddy DotCom. Now, Musk is going by “Treelon” on Twitter.

Musk pledged Tuesday to donate $1 million worth of trees to #TeamTrees, a campaign launched by YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) to plant 20 million trees by the start of 2020. In a reply to a Twitter thread about the cause, Musk said it sounded “legit” and pledged one million trees.

MrBeast then responded to Musk’s pledge and praised him as “Treelon Musk,” marking the start of Musk’s latest Twitter trolling. Musk promptly changed his Twitter display name to “Treelon,” swapped in his profile picture for a picture of a forest, and tweeted out “For Treebeard,” a reference to a tree-like being in “The Lord of the Rings.”

TREELON MUSK FOR THE WIN :)))) — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 29, 2019

caption Elon Musk changed his Twitter name to “Treelon” after making the massive donation. source Twitter

Musk’s Twitter name change has, predictably, already spawned memes on Reddit and social media.

Musk is known for his unpredictable Twitter presence, where he's revealed breaking news about his companies, clashed with high-profile figures, and sent out claims and statements that have landed him in into trouble (more than once) with his companies' shareholders and government agencies.

The Tesla CEO has readily chatted with YouTubers on Twitter, and is enmeshed within the platform's creator community, of which MrBeast is a part. Musk appeared back in February on an episode of YouTuber PewDiePie's "Meme Review," where he shared his take on popular internet memes and jokes.

MrBeast's tree-planting campaign has attracted attention from other prominent figures besides Musk. While Musk's 1 million tree donation is by far the largest on the #TeamTrees website, other famous names have contributed thousands of trees: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star, YouTuber gamer Jacksepticeye, and many more.