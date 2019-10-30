Elon Musk changed his username to ‘Treelon’ on Twitter after pledging to donate $1 million to a YouTuber’s tree-planting cause

PewDiePie/YouTube

The very active Twitter account for @elonmusk often undergoes a name change when the Tesla CEO commits to a certain bit: Elon Tusk, , -1, and even Daddy DotCom. Now, Musk is going by “Treelon” on Twitter.

Musk pledged Tuesday to donate $1 million worth of trees to #TeamTrees, a campaign launched by YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) to plant 20 million trees by the start of 2020. In a reply to a Twitter thread about the cause, Musk said it sounded “legit” and pledged one million trees.

MrBeast then responded to Musk’s pledge and praised him as “Treelon Musk,” marking the start of Musk’s latest Twitter trolling. Musk promptly changed his Twitter display name to “Treelon,” swapped in his profile picture for a picture of a forest, and tweeted out “For Treebeard,” a reference to a tree-like being in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Twitter

Musk’s Twitter name change has, predictably, already spawned memes on Reddit and social media.

