Elon Musk shared 2 videos of the Boring Company’s giant drill completing its first tunnel at the bottom of a huge pit

caption Tesla and Boring Company CEO Elon Musk. source Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Elon Musk announced on Friday that drilling on the first Boring Company tunnel was complete, and shared footage of the enormous drill emerging at the bottom of a huge pit.

Musk has previously said the first Boring Company tunnel will be ready to use on December 10.

The pit where the drill emerges looks like the “O’Leary Station” property the Boring Company purchased in Hawthorne, California.

Musk tweeted jubilantly on Friday evening, saying the Boring Company “just broke through to the other side.” He followed this up with footage of the drill boring through into the bottom of what looks like a very deep pit.

He congratulated the Boring Company on, “completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel,” which was accompanied with some more close-up footage of the drill, as well as onlookers peering down from above.

Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology! pic.twitter.com/80WbSQekCQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

Ars Technica reported that the hole resembled a piece of property the Boring Company bought, which has been named “O’Leary Station.” Ars reports that it was named after an employee who recently passed away.

O’Leary Station taking shape pic.twitter.com/O25AhFBnxA — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) October 19, 2018

In October, Musk tweeted that the Boring Company’s first tunnel would be ready to use on December 10. The tunnel runs for up to two miles from a parking lot at SpaceX headquarters, according to the company’s website.