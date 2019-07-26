‘Water towers can fly’: Elon Musk posts videos of his Mars spaceship hopping during major test flight

caption SpaceX’s Starhopper rocket ship prototype sits on a launch pad in south Texas in July 2019. source SpaceX via dearMoon

SpaceX completed a successful test flight of its Starhopper prototype vehicle on Thursday night.

Elon Musk tweeted two videos of the 20-second flight from a camera mounted just above the vehicle’s engine, and another from a drone.

Musk tweeted Starhopper would attempt another “hop” in about a week or two – when he said it would travel 200 meters.

SpaceX on Thursday managed to successfully test fly the prototype for its Starship rocket, which CEO Elon Musk says will one day take passengers to Mars.

The vehicle, called Starhopper, is more than 60 feet tall and about 30 feet wide. It attempted a flight on Wednesday night, but had to abruptly end the test after ignition.

Thursday’s test was more successful, with Starhopper taking off and hovering for roughly 20 seconds, traveling about 20 meters (65 feet).

The flight represents an important milestone, and Musk celebrated by sharing videos of the launch on Twitter.

While videos taken by locals showed the flight at a distance, Musk’s first video was from a camera mounted on the vehicle itself, just above the engines. It shows the spaceship taking off, moving, and landing.

Later, Musk posted another video of the launch – this time from a drone camera. It provides a clearer view of the Starhopper leaving the ground, engulfed in smoke.

Replying to someone on Twitter, Musk said Starhopper would attempt a 200 meter (219 yards) hop in “a week or two.”

Starhopper is an early test prototype for Starship, a much larger vehicle designed to land on the moon and Mars. Starship’s current design puts it at 400-feet-tall, and Musk has said it will be able to ferry 100 people plus 100 tonnes of cargo to Mars.