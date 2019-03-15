Elon Musk wore custom Tesla-branded Jordan sneakers made of python skin at the company’s Model Y unveiling

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk sported some flashy custom sneakers on stage at the company’s Model Y event on Thursday.
  • The shoes appear to be made by the company DM Customer Sneaker, which said they made them for the billionaire in January.
  • Some people on Twitter were more excited about Musk’s shoes than the new Model Y car.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked on stage for the company’s Model Y unveiling Thursday night, a cry from the audience pierced the design studio’s air: “I like your shoes!”

That prompted Musk to kick off the show with an impromptu karate kick to show off the sneakers, which appear to be a pair made specially for the the billionaire by a company called DM Custom Sneakers.

According to the shoe maker’s instagram, which first posted photos of the shoes in January, the Jordan 1 sneakers were reconstructed using fine leather, featuring a laser cut toe box with the Tesla logo, on top of “genuine python and back hair on hide.” Here’s a closer look:

The shoes don’t appear to be for sale, but a similar non-Tesla version of the red and black Jordans sells on the company’s website for $950. If you’re interested in buying them, you’ll have to supply the base shoe as well, which retails for $100+. The company did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

On Twitter, Tesla fans immediately noticed the flashy shoes.