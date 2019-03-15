Elon Musk wore custom Tesla-branded Jordan sneakers made of python skin at the company’s Model Y unveiling

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sported some flashy custom sneakers on stage at the company’s Model Y event on Thursday.

The shoes appear to be made by the company DM Customer Sneaker, which said they made them for the billionaire in January.

Some people on Twitter were more excited about Musk’s shoes than the new Model Y car.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked on stage for the company’s Model Y unveiling Thursday night, a cry from the audience pierced the design studio’s air: “I like your shoes!”

That prompted Musk to kick off the show with an impromptu karate kick to show off the sneakers, which appear to be a pair made specially for the the billionaire by a company called DM Custom Sneakers.

According to the shoe maker’s instagram, which first posted photos of the shoes in January, the Jordan 1 sneakers were reconstructed using fine leather, featuring a laser cut toe box with the Tesla logo, on top of “genuine python and back hair on hide.” Here’s a closer look:

The shoes don’t appear to be for sale, but a similar non-Tesla version of the red and black Jordans sells on the company’s website for $950. If you’re interested in buying them, you’ll have to supply the base shoe as well, which retails for $100+. The company did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

On Twitter, Tesla fans immediately noticed the flashy shoes.

