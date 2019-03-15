Elon Musk wore custom Tesla-branded Jordan sneakers made of python skin at the company’s Model Y unveiling

- Tesla CEO Elon Musk sported some flashy custom sneakers on stage at the company’s Model Y event on Thursday.
- The shoes appear to be made by the company DM Customer Sneaker, which said they made them for the billionaire in January.
- Some people on Twitter were more excited about Musk’s shoes than the new Model Y car.
As Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked on stage for the company’s Model Y unveiling Thursday night, a cry from the audience pierced the design studio’s air: “I like your shoes!”
That prompted Musk to kick off the show with an impromptu karate kick to show off the sneakers, which appear to be a pair made specially for the the billionaire by a company called DM Custom Sneakers.
According to the shoe maker’s instagram, which first posted photos of the shoes in January, the Jordan 1 sneakers were reconstructed using fine leather, featuring a laser cut toe box with the Tesla logo, on top of “genuine python and back hair on hide.” Here’s a closer look:
Quick video of our Tesla Jordan 1
The shoes don’t appear to be for sale, but a similar non-Tesla version of the red and black Jordans sells on the company’s website for $950. If you’re interested in buying them, you’ll have to supply the base shoe as well, which retails for $100+. The company did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.
On Twitter, Tesla fans immediately noticed the flashy shoes.
I think the "one more thing" tonight should have been @elonmusk's sick shoe game. Custom Tesla Jordan's? #LikeTesla #Tesla #ModelY #Unveil pic.twitter.com/4rJbwoKlFt
— LikeTesla (@LikeTeslaKim) March 15, 2019
@elonmusk where can I get a pair of those Jordan's?
— Barstool Niloc (@niloc21seven) March 15, 2019
I don't care about the new @Tesla, but I do care about the Tesla Jordan 1s. @elonmusk when's the drop? pic.twitter.com/J7X45mjRTy
— Philipp Moehring (@pmoe) March 15, 2019
Detailed photos of our Tesla Jordan 1 made for Elon Musk himself Shoe was reconstructed using fine leather such as @horweenleather Shell Cordovan for the toebox, lasered cut with the Tesla logo by @dnicecustoms, red metallic leather for swoosh and Tesla logo, black genuine python and black hair on hide.