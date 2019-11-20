Elon Musk said Tesla’s pickup truck will be able to tow over 20 times more than a Ford F-150. Here are 8 other bold claims he’s made about the truck.

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Tesla is scheduled to unveil its pickup truck, which CEO Elon Musk has called the “Cybertruck,” on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Musk has said he is more excited about the pickup truck than any other vehicle in Tesla’s future lineup. Beyond Musk’s personal enthusiasm, the pickup truck could boost Tesla’s profit margins, as pickup trucks tend to be more profitable for automakers than sedans. The majority of Tesla’s current sales come from its Model 3 sedan.

While Tesla has a history of beating its electric-vehicle competitors in areas like range, acceleration, and technology, Musk has made predictions about the capabilities of Tesla’s pickup truck that are bold even by his standards.

Here’s what he’s said so far.

It will start at under $50,000.

Musk said in June that the pickup truck’s starting price will be under $50,000.

Source: Ride the Lightning

It will have “crazy” torque, two motors, all-wheel drive, and a suspension able to adjust to the load the vehicle is hauling.

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Musk said in 2018 that the above features would be standard.

Source: Twitter

It will have 360-degree cameras, sonar, and the ability to parallel park on its own.

Source: Twitter

You’ll be able to plug power tools into it.

source James Glover / Reuters

“Pickup truck will have power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in field all day. No generator needed,” Musk tweeted in 2018.

Source: Twitter

It will outperform a Porsche 911 and a Ford F-150.

Musk said this in June.

Source: Ride the Lightning

It will have a range of at least 400 miles.

source Patrick Fallon / Reuters

Musk said in 2018 that the pickup truck will have a range of at least 400 to 500 miles.

Source: Twitter

It will be able to tow 300,000 pounds.

This may be the most aggressive claim Musk has made about the pickup truck. A 2020 Ford F-150 can tow up to 13,200 pounds.

Source: Twitter

It will look like “an armored personnel carrier from the future.”

source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Musk has hinted on multiple occasions that the truck will have an unusual design. He has cited the movie “Blade Runner” as a reference point for the truck.

Source: Twitter, Recode

It will have a driver’s seat big enough for a professional wrestler.

source Larry Busacca / Getty Images for The New York Times

Musk said in 2018 that the truck’s driver’s seat will be big enough to have fit the late professional wrestler Andre the Giant.

Source: Twitter