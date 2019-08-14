This $35 face sunscreen is the only skin-care product I’ve used for 4 consecutive years

caption This lightweight mineral sunscreen is the only product that I haven’t taken out of my morning routine in years. source EltaMD

I’ve been using the same sunscreen for years and couldn’t imagine my life without EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 46.

The formula contains transparent zinc oxide meaning that, when applied, the sunscreen will not appear white on your skin like other sunscreens with zinc oxide do.

This particular sunscreen comes highly recommended by users and dermatologists alike since it is formulated for sensitive skin prone to acne breakouts, rosacea, and discoloration.

Surprisingly, the one thing I could never live without isn’t my cell phone – it’s my favorite sunscreen: EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen in SPF 46. I spent most of my life in Colorado, a state that proudly claims to have 300 days of sunshine and a capital situated one mile above sea level, which meant that I was exposed to intense effects of the sun at a high altitude almost every day of the year. Even on the days when the sun isn’t shining brightly and wherever I may be in the world, I’ve made it a habit to apply sunscreen because the sun can still cause damage regardless of whether or not you can see it.

I’ve tried countless sunscreens throughout my life, but never used any of them habitually until my dermatologist recommended that I use EltaMD UV Clear. This mineral-based facial sunscreen is formulated especially for those with sensitive skin types who may be prone to acne breakouts, rosacea, and discoloration. While my skin has thankfully been fairly blemish-free my entire life, I began noticing a higher frequency of acne breakouts toward the end of high school and prior to starting college.

I visited my dermatologist hoping to find a solution for the mostly hormonal, but also stress-induced, acne as well as insight into the best anti-aging products to use since I convinced myself that my skin was starting to wrinkle. That day, I went home with my beloved sunscreen and continued to use it just about every day for the next four years. At $35, this facial sunscreen is not the cheapest on the market, but I have never purchased more than two 1.7 oz bottles per year.

The best part of EltaMD’s facial sunscreen is definitely the formula. Whereas other mineral-based sunscreens I’ve tried in the past feel sticky and heavy on the face, when you apply EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen, you forget that it is on your skin almost immediately due to the lightweight and fragrance-free formula. Similar to many mineral-based sunscreens, EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen contains zinc oxide, a compound that is particularly helpful in protecting against UVA and UVB rays. Sunscreens with zinc oxide have a tendency to go on white and stay white on your skin, but EltaMD’s sunscreen is formulated with 9.0% transparent zinc oxide so you get the benefits of the ingredient without ever really seeing it.

In addition to transparent zinc oxide, the sunscreen contains niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3), hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid to protect the skin from ultraviolet rays and infrared radiation. Importantly, it doesn’t contain oxybenzone, a known coral reef-destroying ingredient that is unfortunately common in a lot of sunscreens, or avobenzone, which has been shown to be absorbed into blood quite quickly, but the verdict is out on the effects it has on our bodies and the ocean.

EltaMD UV Clear has become my favorite sunscreen not only to wear, but also to use. I’m usually in a rush to get out of the door each morning, so the sunscreen’s airless pump is great for quick application and ensures that I wind up with the perfect amount of product instead of accidentally squeezing out half the product into my hands. To save time and cut down on my morning routine, I typically won’t apply a full face of makeup over my sunscreen, but this lightweight and silky sunscreen can serve as a base layer underneath foundation. EltaMD also makes a tinted version of its UV Clear Sunscreen that is perfect if you want a facial sunscreen with a bit of color.

Between our depleting ozone layer, time spent outdoors, and exposure to harmful UV rays and infrared radiation, protecting your face from skin damage and minimizing your risk of skin cancer is imperative. While I might be convinced into going a day or two without my phone, it would be difficult for me to go more than three days without applying EltaMD’s non-sticky and silky sunscreen.