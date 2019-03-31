Elton John has backed George Clooney’s call to boycott some of the world’s most luxurious hotels over Brunei’s new laws that make gay sex punishable by death

caption Elton John has backed George Clooney’s boycott of the luxury hotels owned by Brunei. source REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Elton John has backed George Clooney’s call for people to boycott a string of the world’s most luxurious hotels following Brunei’s new laws over gay sex.

Brunei is bringing in new laws that will make gay sex, as well as adultery, punishable by death.

The Sultan of Brunei owns the Brunei Investment Agency, which owns nine of the world’s most luxurious hotels, including The Beverly Hills Hotel and The Dorchester on London’s Park Lane.

This means homosexuals in the country could be whipped or stoned to death.

Hollywood actor Clooney is calling on members of the public to take a stand and boycott all the hotels linked to the country, and John has now added his voice to the cause.

“I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right,” John wrote on Twitter.

“Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect – as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world.

“I commend my friend, George Clooney, for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of Brunei – a place where gay people are brutalized, or worse – by boycotting the Sultan’s hotels.

“Our hearts go out to the good, hardworking employees of properties owned by the Sultan of Brunei, many of whom we know to be gay.

We must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable. That’s why David and I have long refused to stay at these hotels and will continue to do so. We hope you will join us in solidarity. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 30, 2019

“We must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable. That’s why David and I have long refused to stay at these hotels and will continue to do so.

“We hope you will join us in solidarity.”

The hotels in question are:

The Dorchester, London

45 Park Lane, London

Coworth Park, UK

The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills

Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

Le Meurice, Paris

Hotel Plaza Athenee, Paris

Hotel Eden, Rome

Hotel Principe di Savoia, Milan

Brunei became the first East Asian country to adopt Islamic Sharia law in 2014, and Clooney has criticised the new laws as “human rights violations.”

“Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” the actor wrote for Deadline.

“Are we really going to help pay for these human rights violations? Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?”

John isn’t the only celebrity to support Clooney’s appeal – American filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, who is married to British diver Tom Daley, has also backed the boycott.

Hey @Tatlermagazine, why are you actively promoting The Beverly Hills Hotel? You must know those $$ help support the murder of women and LGBTQ people in Brunei. We must #BoycottBrunei, not pad its leaders pockets. Must we also #BoycottTatler to protect LGBTQ lives? — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) March 30, 2019

A spokesperson for the Dorchester Collection told INSIDER: “Dorchester Collection’s Code emphasises equality, respect, and integrity in all areas of our operation, and strongly values people and cultural diversity amongst our guests and employees.

“Inclusion and diversity remain core beliefs as we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”