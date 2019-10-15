Elton John called Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party ‘the world’s quietest disco’ because no one wanted to offend the Queen

caption Elton John (left) and Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Andrew. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Sir Elton John called Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party “the world’s quietest disco” because “no one wanted to cause any offense” to the Queen.

John added that despite the music being “turned down about as low as you could get without switching it off,” he still danced with Her Majesty and Princess Anne.

The singer wrote about the party at Windsor Castle in his new memoir, “Me.”

Sir Elton John says Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday was “the world’s quietest disco” because the Queen was present.

Writing in his new memoir, “Me,” the singer described the prince’s birthday bash, held at Windsor Castle in 1981, as the event where he first met the late Princess Diana. But she wasn’t the only royal to grab his attention that night.

Read more: Elton John says the Queen once slapped her nephew across the face repeatedly for disobeying her

“Because the Queen was there, and no one wanted to cause any offense to the royal sensibilities, the disco was turned down about as low as you could get without switching it off altogether,” John wrote, adding that you could “literally hear your feet moving around on the floor over the music.

“If you strained your ears and concentrated hard, you could just about make out that the DJ had segued from Elvis into ‘Rock Around The Clock,'” he wrote.

caption Queen Elizabeth II is apparently not a fan of loud music. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Despite this, John wrote that Her Majesty joined him and Princess Anne on the dance floor.

“She walked over to us and asked if she could join us. So now I was trying to dance as inaudibly as possible with Princess Anne and the Queen – still holding her handbag – while what appeared to be the world’s quietest disco played Bill Haley.”

The musician has had a close relationship with the royal family for decades, particularly with Diana’s children, Princes Harry and William.

Earlier this year, he defended Harry after he was criticized for flying by private jet. John wrote on Instagram that he flew Harry and Meghan Markle to his home in Nice, and paid for the journey to be made carbon neutral.

He spoke further about the Queen in the memoir, going on to recount a time that he witnessed her slapping her nephew, Viscount Linley, for refusing to follow her orders.

