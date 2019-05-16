Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton perform a heartfelt duet of ‘Rocketman’ after the world premiere of their movie

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-
Elton John and Taron Egerton at the

caption
Elton John and Taron Egerton at the “Rocketman” Gala Party.
source
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

  • Elton John and Taron Egerton performed a duet of John’s beloved song, “Rocketman,” at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.
  • John and Egerton took the stage after the world premiere of John’s biopic “Rocketman,” in which Egerton portrays the iconic singer.
  • “This has been a very emotional night for me,” John told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Even if the movie doesn’t make one penny at the box office … it is the movie I wanted to make.”
  • The film’s premiere at Cannes earned a four-minute standing ovation, according to THR.
  • The video of their performance isn’t available online, but a couple attendees filmed snippets and posted them online.
  • Watch them below.