Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton perform a heartfelt duet of ‘Rocketman’ after the world premiere of their movie

- Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
- Elton John and Taron Egerton performed a duet of John’s beloved song, “Rocketman,” at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.
- John and Egerton took the stage after the world premiere of John’s biopic “Rocketman,” in which Egerton portrays the iconic singer.
- “This has been a very emotional night for me,” John told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Even if the movie doesn’t make one penny at the box office … it is the movie I wanted to make.”
- The film’s premiere at Cannes earned a four-minute standing ovation, according to THR.
- The video of their performance isn’t available online, but a couple attendees filmed snippets and posted them online.
- Watch them below.
short clip of taron performing 'rocketman' with elton at @cannes ???? #taronegerton #eltonjohn #cannesfilmfestival #rocketman #rocketmanmovie pic.twitter.com/tnmtC5e6oJ
— jane || happy birthday rami malek (@rocketmanrogers) May 16, 2019
Here’s Elton John and Taron Egerton dueting on “Rocketman” in Cannes pic.twitter.com/IHpPP6f0aO
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2019