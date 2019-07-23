Inside France’s Élysée Palace, the French presidential residence that’s larger than the White House and the Palace of Versailles

caption The Elysee Palace courtyard. source ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Among the world’s most famous homes are those buildings that serve as much more than just a family dwelling.

Leaders across the world enjoy priceless living and working spaces that serve as a temporary home, office, and the country’s center of power.

Though France is known for its decadent landmarks, the presidential mansion dwarfs many of the country’s other iconic sites in design and power.

The Élysée Palace, which is larger than the White House and the Palace of Versailles, has served as a lavish symbol of official power and diplomacy since 1873.

See inside the massive historic landmark that isn’t as easily accessible as the nearby Eiffel Tower or Arc de Triomphe.

The Élysée Palace, or Palais de l’Élysée, boasts 365 rooms that comprise the country’s center of power.

caption Journalists wait at the Elysee presidential Palace before the investiture ceremony between President Francois Hollande and his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy on May 15, 2012. source LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

The palace shares a name with the nearby Champs-Élysées, the iconic boulevard lined with shops that runs through the heart of Paris and ends at the Arc de Triomphe.

caption General view of the Champs Elysees with the Arc de Triomphe as the fans celebrate the Victory of France in the World Cup 2018, on July 15, 2018 in Paris, France. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The mention of Élysée in the names of both landmarks references the Elysian Fields, a paradise that served as a resting place for dead heroes and others chosen by gods in Greek mythology.

caption A painting on the ceiling of the Elysium Room in Bolsover Castle, Derbyshire, England, shows depicts the heaven of the gods and goddesses of Ancient Greece. source English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

The palace was first built by French architect Armand-Claude Mollet as a private mansion in 1722 before becoming the official home and office of French presidents in 1873.

caption Sultan Abdulaziz’s visit to Napoleon III in the Elysee Palace, Paris, 1867. source DeAgostini/Getty Images

Mollet originally built the Hôtel d’Evreux for French nobleman Louis Henri de la Tour d’Auvergne, Count of Évreux.

The Marquise de Pompadour then occupied the palace before bequeathing it to King Louis XV upon her death in 1764. In the following years, the palace was a center for high society gatherings and was named Élysée in accordance with the nearby boulevard in 1797.

Even before it was an official residence, it hosted some famous names.

Emperor of France Napoleon Bonaparte bought the palace in 1808 and named it the Élysée-Napoleon. After the Battle of Waterloo, Napoleon returned to Paris and completed his abdication of the in the Élysée Palace on June 22, 1815.

Since its creation, the palace has featured perfectly manicured and gilded interiors that often make visitors feel they are very far set apart from the surrounding city.

caption Picture taken in the 50s showing the official reception room of the Elysee Palace, in Paris. source AFP/Getty Images

Angelique Chrisafis, Paris bureau chief for The Guardian, described her visit to the palace as feeling “shut away from real life.”

I found myself sitting in a place where the silence seemed so extraordinary, so far from the normal riotous cacophony of Paris, that it felt like being shut away from real life.

Now and again you could hear the chime of a golden clock, a faint footstep on carpet, or a bird chirping in the perfectly-kept gardens that stretched out beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows. Whatever might be happening outside, here it felt as though one was perfectly muffled and cocooned; wrapped in several layers of metaphorical cotton wool and removed from it all.

The entirety of the inside of the palace is covered in gold details and stunning French art and furniture.

caption French President Francois Mitterrand (1916 – 1996) (center rear) sits on a sofa as he is interviewed at the Elysee Palace by Time magazine executives, Paris, France, May 1988. source Francois Lochon/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Records of the palace’s decorations are reportedly ineffective, as hundreds of items were found to be stolen from the presidential palace.

In addition to their historical and symbolic importance, the 122 sculptures, paintings, photographs; and 546 pieces of furniture and other objects, were estimated to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The palace’s stunning architecture engulfs the mix of rooms used for a wide array of functions and intimate meetings with visiting lawmakers and French officials.

caption French President Nicholas Sarkozy and US Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama meet inside Elysee Palace July 25, 2008. source PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

The palace sits at Number 55 on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, a public street in central Paris. The main building is secured behind a series of gates and walls.

caption This picture taken on October 31, 2017 shows the main entrance of the Elysee palace at night in Saint Honore street in Paris, on October 31, 2017. source LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Every now and then, those gates are opened to members of the public.

For the past 30 years, the palace has only welcomed public visitors for European Heritage Days, which take place over a weekend in September.

caption People are pictured at the courtyard of the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on September 20, 2014, as part of the 31st edition of France’s European heritage open days. source ENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

The holiday offers a special chance for visitors to see the glamorous quarters up close.

caption People visit the ball room (salle des fetes) of the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on September 20, 2014 as part of the 31st edition of France’s European heritage open days. source KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

Approximately 800 members of staff keep every inch of the palace humming, including the care of thousands of pieces of furniture and cutlery in their prime state.

caption A craftsman of the Mobilier National restores a chair at the Elysee Palace on August 12, 2014, in Paris. source FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Rich interiors surround the palace’s Salle des Fêtes, or “Hall of Festivities.”

caption People visit the “salle des fetes” during a visit at the presidential Elysee Palace, on September 17, 2011, in Paris, as part of the 28th edition of France’s European heritage open days. source FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

The palace’s large ballroom is a centerpiece of the palace and is used for the president’s inauguration, in addition to official conferences and banquets.

caption A partial view shows the reception room at the Elysee presidential palace on the first day of a Heritage Days weekend. source FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Current President Emmanuel Macron hosts around 160 state dinners, receptions, and other events in the ballroom each year.

The ballroom’s walls are dripping in gold like the rest of the palace, and provide a stunning backdrop for some of the president’s official appearances.

caption Then-President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace on December 3, 2013. source ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

The Salon Doré, or the “golden room” serves as the president’s office and the palace’s center of power.

caption A picture taken on September 15, 2017 shows the desk in French President’s Emmanuel Macron office at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. source LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Just like the long line of American presidents who have used the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, French presidents sit at a piece of history.

The office’s large antique desk features a design with a Gallic Rooster, a symbol of France that has been used by all French presidents since Charles de Gaulle.

The palace is surrounded by a large amount of green space, which visitors can enjoy on the open days.

caption People walk around the gardens of the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on October 28, 2012. source BERTRAND LANGLOIS/AFP/Getty Images

Some of the gardens closer to the palace feature more intimate, sculpted hedges.

The palace only started keeping records of a budget around 2008, which saw costs including staff salaries to personal spending add up to €113.6 million.

caption An Elysee Palace employee rakes the pebbles on which the red carpet has been rolled out, before the arrival of the Lebanese president to the Elysee Palace on September 25, 2017, in Paris. source LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Presidents’ massive spending is often a target for ridicule.

When reports surfaced that President Emmanuel Macron spent €26,000 in three months on a makeup artist, he wasn’t the first French president to get called out for exorbitant spending within the budget.

His predecessor, François Hollande spent a similar €30,000 for makeup, in addition to a monthly €9,895 bill for a personal barber, years after his conservative predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, spent €8,000 a month on makeup.

Other palace costs get pointed at the president as well, including Macron’s announcement of a €500,000 cosmetic renovation of the Salle des Fêtes, which would be the first in more than 30 years.

However, the palace’s proximity to the center of Paris places it in firmly in the public eye, sometimes serving as a symbol of exorbitant wealth and power.

caption The Elysee Palace, the Montparnasse tower, the Hotel Invalides, the Grand Palais museum, the Marigny theatre, and the Eiffel Tower. source ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron was a central figure in the gilets jaunes, or yellow jacket, protests that broke out in November 2018.

The protests started as a dispute to legislation passed by Macron that increased oil prices but extended to political spending and costs of living.

Protesters based in Paris targeted the palace, but police maintained heavily guarded barricades to prevent protesters from reaching the palace.

caption Riot gendarmes face protesters trying to demonstrate near the French Presidential Elysee palace in Paris on November 17, 2018. source LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images

Though impressive, the palace’s rich appearance has worked against presidents.

caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation, his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide ‘yellow vest’ (gilet jaune) protests, on December 10, 2018, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. source LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

When President Macron addressed the country to respond to the gilets jaunes protesters, his appearance in front of a gilded wall and seated behind a priceless desk seemed to strike the wrong chord with many of his intended audience.

The protests continued to draw thousands for several more months until Macron announced reforms in April 2019.