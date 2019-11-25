‘Highly alarming’ email blast citing Amazon and Synchrony Bank sparks concerns about fraud

caption Emails that appeared to come from Synchrony Bank have sparked concerns about fraudulent activity. source ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

A suspicious email blast on Monday that appeared to come from Synchrony Bank is causing alarm.

One email said a trial deposit had been made to an Amazon credit-builder account. Another email said action was required on an application.

The messages have sparked concerns about possible fraudulent activity.

“Amazon is aware of a notification that was distributed by Synchrony in error to some customers,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider. “They are investigating the root cause. Additional inquiries can be sent to Synchrony.”

In a statement sent to Business Insider after the publication of this story, a Synchrony spokesperson said: “Synchrony is aware of an unplanned notification that was distributed in error to some consumers. The email sent in error did not include any customer data or personal information. We are currently investigating the notification and the root cause.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dozens of people are reporting that they received a series of suspicious messages on Monday concerning Synchrony Bank and Amazon.

Three separate messages were sent to recipients over the course of an hour via email and text message on Monday morning, according to reports on social media and interviews with impacted customers.

The messages stated that they were sent by Synchrony Bank. The subject line of the second email reads: “A Trial Deposit Has Been Successfully Made to Your AMAZON CREDITBUILDER,” according to a copy of the message obtained by Business Insider.

source Business Insider

The subject line of the third email reads: “Action required on your application.” The body of the email was blank.

In a statement sent to Business Insider shortly after the publication of this story, a Synchrony spokesperson said: “Synchrony is aware of an unplanned notification that was distributed in error to some consumers. The email sent in error did not include any customer data or personal information. We are currently investigating the notification and the root cause.”

Amazon also said it’s aware of the issue.

“Amazon is aware of a notification that was distributed by Synchrony in error to some customers,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider. “They are investigating the root cause. Additional inquiries can be sent to Synchrony.”

Laurie Voss said he recieved the emails on Monday and found them alarming.

“Because I didn’t sign up for anything and it talks about trial deposits… the whole thing looks highly alarming,” Voss said.

He said he doesn’t have an Amazon credit-builder account, but he does have an Amazon store card.

Many others found the messages alarming, as well, and suspected possible fraudulent activity, according to social media posts. People also reported having trouble getting through to Synchrony Bank’s customer service phone lines.

Synchrony responded to one concerned customer on Monday, saying:

Red

Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of an unplanned customer notification that is affecting some consumers & are investigating the issue. We apologize for any confusion & concerned this may have caused. You do not need to take any further action at this time.

~Lexi — Ask Synchrony (@AskSynchrony) November 25, 2019

Here’s what people are saying on social media.

Have @Amazon and @synchrony been hacked?? Any updates on this nonsense before I go full lock down? Not like I have anything else to do today, at all….. pic.twitter.com/kFejkDr4hU — Michael Chapin (@mikedotchapin) November 25, 2019

It appears to be an issue with @synchrony (probably got hacked again). It's affecting those who have or have had a credit account with them in the past. I had a retail card with them AGES ago so thats how they had my email. A ton of retailers use them too! (walmart/amazon/jcp) — skillet killer (@skilletkiller) November 25, 2019

Hey @AmazonHelp, we received three emails stating that we opened up a @amazon @synchrony bank Amazon card. This is not us! Tried calling the 866-634-8379 but keeps dropping the call. — VER1TAS (@THE_VER1TAS) November 25, 2019

@synchrony I have spent last 30 minutes calling and getting disconnected!! I am trying to report fraud but it seems no one is working at your entire company!!! What is going on???!!!???? @amazon someone is trying to get a card in my name!!!!! — Lena Cazabat (@kswirl30) November 25, 2019

There is no suspicious bank activity yet, but I'd like to know there won't be, and what exactly is going on. — Kathryn Kirby (@katiegkirby) November 25, 2019

@synchrony Please announce what is going on with your system. What are these unwanted and unexpected Amazon alerts and why did this happen? — Marc Luber (@JD_COT) November 25, 2019

Yes, I received two email too from Synchrony!! I better not have a Amazon Credit Builder Account!! @synchrony @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/xB3Wk6xz8W — Bart Dyer (F3 Carmen SanDiego) (@BartDyer) November 25, 2019

Just got this weird text from Synchrony Bank that first of all stated that it was an email. Then it says a trial deposit has been made into my Amazon credit builder account. I don't have an Amazon credit builder account. pic.twitter.com/UvLoXT1wkn — Kyiv-il Genius (@GIowing0rb) November 25, 2019

@AskSynchrony Way to go in NOT responding to customers and going MIA on twitter and telephone during a crisis. At least @AmazonHelp is responding to people; I hope @amazon rethinks their relationship with Synchrony #cancelled — Ichabod Music Co (@ichabodmusic) November 25, 2019